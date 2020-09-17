The presence of the public will be limited to 5,000 spectators on Sunday for the arrival of the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysées, we learned Thursday from the organization of the event.

“The device will be that of the red zones“, said an ASO official about access restrictions due to the risks associated with the resurgence of positive cases of Covid.

Among other measures, the teams’ paddock located near the Place de la Concorde will not be accessible and the public will not be allowed on the part of the final circuit taking the rue de Rivoli, just before the finish straight.

The 21st and last stage of the Tour presents a route of 122 kilometers with a start from Mantes-la-Jolie (Yvelines). The arrival is scheduled on the Champs-Elysées after eight laps of the circuit.

The 2020 Tour, which did not have any of its competitors positive during the various Covid detection tests, began on August 29 in Nice, in an area classified as “red” by the authorities. Wearing a mask has been made compulsory for spectators along the route, according to the various prefectural decrees.