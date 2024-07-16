Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech) was the second best German after 188.6 km from Gruissan to Nimes, coming in sixth. The German sprinters narrowly missed what was probably their last chance to win the stage. Biniam Girmay from Eritrea (Intermarche-Wanty), wearer of the green jersey, fell shortly before the finish and was unable to join the sprint for the stage win.

As expected, there were no changes in the overall ranking. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) is still 3:09 minutes ahead of the Danish defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), with Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal Quick-Step) in third place, 5:19 minutes behind.

From Wednesday, the 111th Tour de France will enter its decisive phase. The 17th stage is the first of five difficult sections at the end of the tour. It runs over 177.8 km from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Superdevoluy – there are three climbs to overcome in the final 40 kilometers.

#Tour #France #Phil #Bauhaus #sprints #place