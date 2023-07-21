Pechvogel Nils Politt cursed furiously on the side of the road, escape king Georg Zimmermann again fought in vain for the big coup. Even on the third to last day of the Tour de France, German hopes of a stage win remained unfulfilled. While the Slovene Matej Mohoric prevented Kasper Asgreen from triumphing again in a millimeter decision in Potigny with a tiger leap, the Cologne Politt became a tragic figure during the joint escape with Zimmermann.

“I made the best of it, but I suffered a lot. I was in the escape groups from the start,” said Zimmermann after his strong eleventh place at the finish – when Politt, crushed after his mishap, was still rolling towards the stage final.

No bike fits Politt

“Chain broke, I’m done,” Politt called into the tour radio at kilometer 92, then the little drama took its course. Until then, the 29-year-old had been part of a strong breakaway group around Zimmermann, which had formed after around 50 kilometers and worked brilliantly.

But Politt had to stop 80 kilometers from the finish, the material truck of his Bora-hansgrohe team was far away – and the neutral service vehicle didn’t have a suitable wheel for the tree-tall professional. Politt tried three bikes, got off three times and was frustrated. “Come on!” Politt yelled in vain: He also had to let the main field pass until his team car was there with the right wheel. Shaking his head, Politt cycled after the field.

Because without their “locomotive” the other breakaways around Zimmermann, who came second in the second week of the tour in Issoire, were beaten by a hair’s breadth, Politt remains the last German stage winner so far (2021 in Nimes). Now a lot looks like the second tour without a German day’s success in a row.







Wild race with many attacks

Mohoric, Nikias Arndt’s teammate at Bahrain-Victorious, won a wild race over 172.8 kilometers with numerous attacks in the final phase in a sprint of a group of three, just ahead of Asgreen from Denmark. The day before he had duped the sprint teams as a breakaway in his stage victory and scratched on another triumph – but then the Slovenian had a lead by a tube.

Zimmermann, who also attacked tirelessly, sprinted for the top 10 behind, but lacked a bit of power. “I really went all in,” said the Augsburger.

Like the day before, the Belgian sprint star Jasper Philipsen was fourth, but again it wasn’t enough for the mass sprint he had been hoping for. At the grand finale in Paris on Sunday he still has a chance of winning the fifth stage this year – the Belgian will certainly have the green jersey for the points with the best spot if he arrives safely.

Tour dominator Jonas Vingegaard rolled back in the peloton, which was around seven minutes behind the leaders of the race. On the way to his second overall victory, he only has to survive the last difficult mountain stage through the Vosges on Saturday. With a lead of 7:35 minutes over his rival, only one incredible event can cost the Dane the huge party in yellow on Sunday in Paris.







The stage with the finish on the Markstein is also the last small chance of victory for a German breakaway. Politt should have enough anger in his stomach.