Tour de France, Mark Cavendish falls: the British champion forced to retire

The Tour de France loses one of its protagonists. Mark Cavendish crashed during stage eight Libourne-Limoges and was forced to retire. The British champion, winner of the points classification in all three Grand Tours, crashed together with other riders such as Pello Bilbao following a sudden slowdown in the peloton. The 38-year-old, who appeared in great pain, was unable to get back on his bike and was escorted to an ambulance. He suspects a broken collarbone.

💥@MarkCavendish has crashed, and is going to the ambulance. Heartbreaking for the Manx Missile 😢🚑@MarkCavendish a chuté et se direct towards the ambulance. C’est terrible pour le Manx Missile 😢🚑#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/KZb6hsv7yT — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 8, 2023

News being updated