THE JOURNEY

First uphill finish of the 2020 Tour de France on a 160.5-kilometer route between Sisteron and the Orcières-Merlette ski resort. From the start the road will go slightly upward towards the Veynes intermediate sprint before the first climb of the day, the Col du Festre (3rd, 7.6 kilometers at 5.3%). After several foul kilometers on the Col de Rioupes route, the runners will have favorable kilometers before climbing the Cöte de Corpes (4th, 2.2 kilometers at 6.3%). From here they will roll through a stinking area on the way to the Côte de l’Aullagnier (3rd, 3 kilometers at 6.4%), from where they will have no descent before heading to the Côte de Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes (3rd, 2.8 kilometers at 6.8%). After passing through Pont-Du-Fosse, the road will pick up again before facing the final climb to Orcières-Merlette, first class with 7.1 kilometers at 6.7%.