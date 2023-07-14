Tour de France live, stage 13: Colombian Harold Tejada excites in Grand Colombier

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Tour de France, stage 13.
EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
The mountain prize is already up. Will there be attacks from the leaders?
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The day is designed for a final attack in the Tour de France. Only 137.8 kilometers, practically flat, with a non-scoring tack, before facing the last challenge, with the forces intact, all the energy at the service of a spectacular climb.
The Grand Colombier promises a lot of fight, place each one at the maximum of their power, as Pogacar demonstrated three years ago, winner of the only stage that has finished at that top so far.
6.5 kilometers to go
45″ advantage for Kwiatkowski. Tejada comes in the chasing group.
Squad advances strongly and attacks are expected. Several runners have been left off the hook.
Kwiatkowski arrives at the head of the race… and attacks!
With 11.8 kilometers to go, the Pole detached himself from his three pursuers.
The Colombian Harold Tejada catches up with Pacher and a group of four is formed in the breakaway.
The chasers are Alberto Bettiol, James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-dstny) and Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan).
The strong climb to the Grand Colombier began.
The Grand Colombier is coming
There are 25 kilometers left to finish.
16 riders are still on the break, with a 4-minute advantage over the peloton.
😱 The pace is incredibly high since the start of the stage. The peloton is a long single file. Average speed since the start : 52.7 km/h
😱 The rhythm is three times higher after the departure! The peloton is on file indienne. Vitesse moyenne after the départ : 52.7 km/h#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/m2mcdsYOMA
—Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 14, 2023
“It’s a great climb, if my legs work well I’ll be able to attack, if not, I’ll try not to lose time. The stage doesn’t last except for the final climb, it will be difficult and I’ll tackle it fully. The last time I climbed I won and I’m looking forward to coming back,” said Pogacar at the Belleville-En-Baujolais finish line.
What Vingegaard Said
The Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), leader of the Tour de France, feels “ready for a new battle”, in the thirteenth stage that takes place this Friday with the final climb of the Grand Colombier, where he arrives with a 17-second lead on the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.
Escape on flat terrain
1’25” difference for the breakaway over the peloton pulled by UAE Team Emirates.
Colombian Harold Tejada is on the run.
There are 78 km to go.
This is stage 13
On this occasion, the organizers have opted for the longest slope, the one that begins in Culoz and has 17.4 kilometers of ascent with an average gradient of 7.1%, with the strongest ramps in the initial and middle sections, with percentages above 10%, and more stretched in the end.
Son Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier, 137.8 km.
