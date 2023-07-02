Four violent pedaling in the last two kilometers to burn rivals in time, break away from the group lined up for the sprint and conquer glory alone, with arms raised. This is how the Frenchman Victor Lafay built his perfect day by conquering the second stage of the Tour de France, from Vitoria to San Sebastian, the longest of this edition (209 km), another hard and tiring Basque stage which saw the the 27-year-old from Lyon. With that action on the counterattack he ended up mocking two stars like Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogacar, who started too late to be able to recover the gap. With that leap, the transalpine from Cofidis brought his team back to success after a 15-year wait (since Sylvain Chavanel won the third last stage of the 2008 Tour in Montlucon) and confirmed his qualities as finisseur which he had shown since the first stage of this Tour, already in the take-off phase. The annoyance of Van Aert who was aiming for the stage success is counterbalanced by the satisfaction of Pogacar who, thanks to a further bonus, is now 6″ behind his teammate from the UAE, Adam Yates, who keeps the yellow jersey, tying up with Simon Yates and moving to +11″ from Jonas Vingegaard, his main rival for the final victory.

The stage takes shape with 17 kilometers to go. Simon Yates accelerates and Vingegaard and Pogacar take him on the counterattack, with the Slovenian going to get a bonus and leading the group of big names downhill which regroups to 24 men including Giulio Ciccone (Lidl Trek), Pello Bilbao, Mikel Landa (Bahrain), Tom Pidcock and Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma). Three kilometers from the finish Pidcock shows up but is tightly marked while Lafay takes advantage of an “elastic” marking and under the “flamme rouge” he shoots surprising the competition. The Cofidis man resisted the late attacks of his pursuers and crossed the line with a few meters of margin. Among the blues Ciccone and Bettiol finish 12th and 13th. After two days in the Basque country tomorrow he borders on France with the third stage from Amorebeita to Bayonne of 193 kilometres. And fears of possible violence attributable to the events in Nanterre and tensions in the big cities after the killing of a young man at a checkpoint are growing.