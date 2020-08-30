Fear has become their vertigo, their body an instrument of suffering. After a Dantesque first stage, Saturday, during which hideous and terrible gods were agitated on the horizon where rolled a black sky charged with lead, while the rain hit on the black asphalt like a piano piece performed by a clumsy hand , 173 survivors – three were already missing, including the Belgian Philippe Gilbert – had to hit the road again this Sunday, brighter and less slippery than the day before. This time, full sun at the end of summer in the high country of Nice, return to calm weather. If the Tour remains a whimsical time-warping machine, which is more true than ever at the dawn of September (sic), it seems that an obscure inclination has delivered the riders to invisible, passive and fear-filled enemies. . The idea of ​​the precipice haunts us.

Never, in chronic heart memory, have pedalers seemed so disoriented, so fearful collectively, doubtful of themselves, almost at the mercy of their own demons, stripped as they are of the customs and traditions heirs to a tradition. ancestral. Chased by the virus since the spring, without knowing whether the ordeal will reach Paris or if they will escape the threat of exclusion from their team for two cases of Covid patient, our ex-July convicts have just come from jump into the unknown and know that they will not give “meaning” to their daily pedal strokes until a little later, when reality will have finally fed on the tragedies borrowed from the Illustrious. Or not.

This 2020 Tour is unlike any other. And not just because he is submitting to the agonizing intimidation of the pandemic. The day after a wet day, strewn with mess bowls, bruises and fractures of all kinds, the peloton took out the Sunday ice ax to set off to attack the first mountain stage. You read correctly. In short, barely time to breathe (in his mask only), and now the Tour invited our traumatized to tie up to the peaks. From the high mountains in the country of Nice, from the second day, above 1,500 meters. Not ordinary, on the route of the beginnings of the Grande Boucle, formerly reserved for road sprinters.

From Nice to Nice, no choice, the runners set out again for a loop, with a long getaway in the mountains overlooking the Riviera city. On the program, the Col de la Colmiane (16.3 km at 6.3%, 1st cat.), Followed by the formidable Col de Turini (14.9 km at 7.4%) – and its perilous descent -, embellished with a few bumps that could smile at punching backpackers, before the Col d’Eze (7.8 km at 6.1%, 2nd cat.), planted 33 miles from the finish line.

Paralyzed twenty-four hours earlier by a scenario which had partly escaped him, to the point of putting his hands on the brakes to say “stop” to the slaughter and regain control of his destiny by a kind of temporary “strike” to be saluted, the peloton expanded as quickly as a layer of ice in the sun. Another form of nightmare. Because we quickly understood, thanks to a morning escape that would not see the heavens (Sagan, Asgreen, Gogl, Cosnefroy, Skujins, Postleberger, Perez), that some dented would spend dirty hours. David Gaudu, Thibaut Pinot’s lieutenant, for example showed signs of suffering beyond normal. Injured on Saturday with his leader, Gaudu was of relative help for these inaugural major climbs.

Especially in the Col de Turini, yet led to a barely selective train, but stripped at its top of spectators due to access restrictions. Curious impression of waste. Popular par excellence and vocation, what becomes of the Tour without a crowd at the top of the passes, without this padded and screaming fervor of its People, if not the odious prefiguration of a historical disincarnation? As much to admit: even in front of the televisions of the press room, whereas the air conditioning replaces the wetness of the edges of roads, the enthusiasm suffers as a result. As if the wave of current events were only partially passing through our bodies and minds.

Needless to say, we were watching the behavior of Thibaut Pinot, in whose head the storm was still raging. So many curses on the roads of the Tour, again on Saturday. While he had zigzagged all day between the pitfalls and the puddles of oil thrown by the downpour on the Nice asphalt, the Franche-Comté climber, his thigh grated, his back crippled and his gaze lost. Sunday morning, he said at the departure village: “It’s okay, I have a bit of pain all over this morning but nothing broken so the road continues. There is a lot of stiffness, I have a bruise on my back. That’s what worries me more. As for the trauma to my knee, I hope that when hot it will get better… ”

We had hardly more indications in the Eze pass, while the yellow jersey, the Norwegian Alexander Kristoff, had long since given up. The pace suddenly became less frayed than tense, especially as the Jumbo of Roglic and Van Aert, great rivals of Bernal’s Ineos, took the lead, and cut the peloton in two. No big fight, however. We had to wait, death in the soul, almost regretting the troubles of the day before, the small pass of Quatre Chemins, not even listed.

As expected, Julian Alaphilippe set off a tonic, virtuoso-style start, nevertheless bringing Marc Hirschi and Adam Yates on his wheel. On the Promenade des Anglais, the French feasted on the sprint, in the joy of regaining victory, yellow jersey as a bonus. A 2019 scent roamed the press room. A little elated, the chronicler thought of René Vietto, monarch of Riviera cycling – Louis Nucéra’s “King René” – an extraordinary prodigy, romantic and baroque hero. At least, Alaphilippe prevents us from writing that the Tour gives to see an unexpected and unfinished spectacle, with closed murmurs betrayed by the circumstances. Who will complain?