The director of the Tour du France has tested positive for the coronavirus, he came into contact with Prime Minister Jean Castex on Saturday September 5. The head of government will be screened.

Prime Minister Jean Castex “was two hours in the car with me and we always had the mask on”, assured Tuesday, September 8 on franceinfo Christian Prudhomme, the director of the Tour de France, tested positive for Covid-19. “I obviously hope that the answer to the test will be negative as far as he is concerned”, he added. Jean Castex took his place on Saturday in the Tour management car to follow the 8th stage.

Christian Prudhomme, who does not feel “absolutely no symptoms”, must thus withdraw “during one week” of the race. “What I am really satisfied with is having made the decision with the whole ASO team, that I am not in the race bubble” and “never to have approached the riders” since the start of the Grande Boucle.

franceinfo: First, how are you?

Christian Prudhomme: I am very well, thank you. I have absolutely no symptoms. I was tested on August 6, August 20, August 27, with the nasopharyngeal test, but also with a blood test, and everything was negative. And although I am not in the race bubble, I wanted to be tested again yesterday, with the result we know today. The most important thing for me is obviously that no runner tests positive. I wasn’t in the racing bubble because I have a lot more contacts, I meet a lot more people than the runners who are monk-soldiers. I meet elected officials, I meet partners, people come to me… And obviously, even with the wearing of the permanent mask in the car or for each outing, that was not enough.

So you withdraw for a few days …

Exactly, for a week, like tens of thousands of French employees. Teleworking for me is a little different: it’s going to be TV, that’s for sure, listening to franceinfo … And I obviously hope to come back next week.

Among all the people you have met, there is Prime Minister Jean Castex, who sat in your car on Saturday to follow the 8th stage. He is going to be tested today. How long did he stay with you?

The Prime Minister was two hours in the car with me and we had the mask on at all times. My various departments have contacted his office, and I obviously hope that the answer to the test will be negative for him.

Do you think you’ve been too much on the front line, that you’ve had too much contact?

No, that’s precisely why I wasn’t in the racing bubble. I made sure to never approach the runners for 10 days. That was the most important to me. And we see how important it was not to approach them. But, although not in the racing bubble, the most precious and the tightest, I wanted to undergo all the tests as if I was in this bubble. And then I want to put things in perspective: I think of the 30,000 people who died and their loved ones.

What is happening to you today, will it somehow enter the legend of the Tour?

In any case, what is certain is that it has never happened to any director of the Tour since 1903. But I did not do it on purpose, I did not boast of it, of course. opposite. What I’m really satisfied with is having made the decision with the whole ASO team that I’m not in the racing bubble.

