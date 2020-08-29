Israel Start-Up Nation is the first Israeli team to compete in the Tour de France. If this team has no chance of final victory, it is nonetheless a communication tool for the country.

The team’s jersey is in the colors of the Israeli flag, white and blue, and its name slams like a slogan: Israel Start-Up Nation. The team, which will be joined by the quadruple winner of the Tour de France Chris Froome in 2021, entered the Tour de France 2020 for the first time. For its owner, Sylvan Adams, it’s not just about sport. “On the one hand we have to promote cycling in Israel, explains the billionaire. On the other hand, we have to promote our country to show the true face of Israel which is so misunderstood due to one-sided media coverage. “

For Asaf Ackerman, journalist for the Sport5 channel, the event is considerable: “Everyone is going to see the Star of David and the flag of Israel for the first time! We all want to reflect the perfect image in the world.”

The message is also addressed to the Israelis said Nimrod Goren of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. “Israel is not considered a great sporting nation, so with every success it becomes a national pride, he assures. The Israelis need good news. “ But for Eyal Zisser of Tel Aviv University, there will always be limits: “You win a competition and just after the Prime Minister talks about annexation … Reality is reality, there is a conflict, the far right has big dreams. The returned image does not change the reality of the landscape.”

Several pro Palestinian movements denounce “shameful propaganda” and call for demonstrations on the roads of the Tour.

