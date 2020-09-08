The Tour de France will happen in France between August 29 and September 20, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic. Observe all corona-related developments on the basic bike right here within the information ticker.

There’s loads of criticism and issues concerning the sporting occasion corona* – all sport-political developments right here in Information ticker.

Replace from September eighth, 1:54 p.m.: The Tour de France stops on the Atlantic coast at present. From Île d’Oléron it’s 168.5 kilometers to Île de Ré. In the meantime, the French authorities has seven new ones Corona threat areas proclaimed within the nation. In response to the federal government, 29 of the 101 French administrative districts are actually thought of “crimson zones”.

The island Île d’Oléron lies within the Atlantic Ocean and belongs to Charente-Maritime division. The corona state of affairs there’s comparatively relaxed. The authorities don’t at present have a threat classification.

Tour de France in Corona instances: Workforce “bubbles” on account of Covid-19

Replace from August 31, 5 p.m .: worry of corona all over the place: The respective groups are positioned throughout the Tour de France in a bubble to an outbreak of the insidious Coronavirus Keep away from in any respect prices within the peleton.

The now defined what these “bubbles” appear like Southgerman newspaper of their podcast And now to the game. Accordingly, every group together with the motive force consists of 30 folks. You aren’t allowed to have any contact with anybody round you throughout the tour (till September twentieth). To not sponsors, to not supervisors exterior, neither to your personal household or buddies, nor to drivers or workers from different groups, nor to officers of the biking basic.

On this approach, contact with different drivers is proscribed to the phases themselves. In the meantime, photos from the primary phases of the French Riviera for dialog piece. You may see 1000’s of followers alongside the way in which, a few of them standing shut collectively. Corridors for as much as 5000 followers have been specifically arrange.

The Tour de France may even be held in entrance of spectators in 2020 regardless of Corona. © David Stockman / dpa

Because the SZ additional reported are at a traditional Tour de France (excluding Covid-19 state of affairs) estimated between ten and twelve million followers. One is of it this yr and within the Corona disaster far-off.

Tour de France 2020: Doubts within the paddock on account of Corona

Replace from August 31, 10.14 a.m.: The final Good race will happen at present Tour de France as a substitute of. The corona threat is on web site from the French Ministry of Health nonetheless rated as “excessive”. This data applies to your complete Alpes-Maritimes division, its capital Good is. On Tuesday the drivers begin from Sisteron out. The municipality is positioned within the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence division, the place there’s at present a “medium threat”.

Replace from August 28, 4 p.m .: It’s now changing into an increasing number of identified that there are nice doubts within the paddock as as to if the Tour de France this yr due to corona in any respect their finish level Paris will obtain.

“The priority is there. That hovers over us just like the sword of Damocles, that day-after-day may be the final. That is a disgrace, “stated the German skilled bicycle owner Tony Martin earlier than the beginning of the basic bike trip within the south of France Good.

A rejection due to Covid-19 throughout the Tour of France – it could be a worst-case situation for the organizers and the groups alike.

Tour de France 2020: Huge worries and issues about Corona

First report from August twenty seventh: In France the variety of New corona infections, and but the Tour de France from August twenty ninth – in entrance of spectators. A polarizing matter, far past the German neighbor.

The 22 groups are shielded in actual “bubbles” within the basic bike race, and there’s nice worry that the insidious Coronavirus will get into the sector of drivers and thus endangers your complete sporting occasion. The followers’ entry to the biking stars is due to this fact very restricted. But there are critical issues about whether or not all the things will go as deliberate.

Tour de France 2020: An important info concerning the Tour of France

Tour de France 2020 *: From August twenty ninth to September twentieth in 21 phases.

From August twenty ninth to September twentieth in 21 phases. Begin is in Good on the French Riviera, the vacation spot is within the French capital Paris.

on the French Riviera, the vacation spot is within the French capital Due to the Coronavirus pandemic are as much as 2500 corona *-Testing deliberate for the drivers and the workers.

are as much as 2500 deliberate for the drivers and the workers. Within the Tour of France are in demarcated areas regardless of Covid-19 * as much as 5000 spectators allowed.

are in demarcated areas regardless of as much as 5000 spectators allowed. There’s criticism from the paddock and from group bosses concerning the Corona checks.

Much more: the Dutch skilled bicycle owner Tom Dumoulin fears on the 107. Tour de France even Corona infections on the athletes by followers on the roadside. “The message to the viewers needs to be: put on a masks. That ought to be obligatory, ”stated Dumoulin in Goodthe place a strict Masks requirement prevails.

Tour de France 2020: Corona issues across the Tour of France

Dumoulin reported two days earlier than the beginning of the Tour of France on the Cote d’Azur of unfavorable experiences on the Criterium du Dauphine preparatory race.

Particularly: Within the begin and end space in addition to within the resorts, the safety precautions have been best, he stated. “Within the mountains I noticed a whole lot of followers with out masks. They’re very enthusiastic after we drive previous them, that is regular. However that approach the virus may get into the peloton, ”stated the Jumbo Visma skilled.

