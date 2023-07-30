The Dutch cyclist Demi Vollering has won the queen stage of the Tourmalet, the seventh of the 2023 Women’s Tour de France. jersey yellow and has a chance of victory in the general classification for tomorrow’s time trial.

The mountain put everyone in their place. In the highly anticipated seventh stage of the Tourmalet, Demi Vollering took off and broke her great rival Annemiek van Vleuten. It takes the stage and the jersey yellow.

A legendary stage

For its second edition in the professional era, the Women’s Tour de France intends to continue writing its legend following in the footsteps of its older male brother. If last year the Women’s Tour climbed the Ballon d’Alsace, the first mountain pass climbed by the Tour (1905), this year the organizers, ASO, have logically chosen the second: the Tourmalet.

But in addition to this historical anecdote, this time the objective was to offer cyclists a piece of the Tour’s myth: with 84 ascents, the pass is simply the one that has been climbed the most in the Tour’s more than one hundred year history. Legends have been built here: although Thibaut Pinot’s victory in 2019 is still etched in people’s minds, it is the story of Eugene Christophe in 1913 that attracts the most attention: he broke his hairpin in the port before the Tourmalet, but walked 15 km to repair it himself before winning the stage.

Au pied du Tourmalet, the photo of Eugene Christophe who contributed to beat the legend of the cabbage: in 1913, he avait réparé son vélo lui même chez un forgeron avant de l'emporter #F24



A statue commemorates this legend at the foot of Sainte-Marie de Campan and it was Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM-Racing) who took the lead, taking advantage of the gap between Demi Vollering and Annemiek van Vleuten on the descent from the Col d’ Aspin. In this first difficulty, the world champion’s team had hardened the race, allowing the first three 2022s to escape from the group of favorites. But a misunderstanding between the two Dutch runners caused them to be overtaken by Juliette Labous, Lotte Kopecky and the dozen survivors who were rolling at a hellish pace.

In the mist legends are made

The queen stage of the 2023 Tour de France will take place in the fog that surrounds the Tourmalet. Behind the Pole, the group is reduced to Annemiek van Vleuten, Demi Vollering, Juliette Labous, Ashleigh Moolman and the yellow jersey Lotte Kopecky, who clings to her jersey despite the fact that the mountains are not the field of play for she.

With 6km to go, Katarzyna Niewiadoma still had a 40sec lead and was beginning to believe she could pull it off, helped by the fact that the favorites were well marked and refused to be discovered.

But Demi Vollering finally made her move. A sharp, stabbing attack in the mist. Annemiek van Vleuten shook her head and was unable to keep up with the pace set by his compatriot. She would never see her again, especially in this fog where she can’t be seen for more than 50 meters.

At the top, in the fervor of the last few corners, she won by 1m57 over Katarzyna Niewiadoma and 2m33 over Annemiek van Vleuten.

Seulement cinq coureuses ont fini à moins de cinq minutes de Demi Vollering à l’arrivée de cette étape.

Du côté du maillot blanc, Cédrine Kerbaol grants that 34″ to Ella Wyllie et garde sa tunique. #TDFF2023



Among the French runners, the very good stage of Juliette Labous has allowed her to rise to 6th place in the classification. Cédrine Kerbaol retains the white jersey for best junior.

Demi Vollering will still have to defend her jersey yellow in the Pau time trial, in the last stage of the 2023 Tour de France. An exercise that on paper suits him better than his rivals.