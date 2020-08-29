Very close to the big start, Place Masséna, in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), is almost deserted: no crowd, no supporters, no roar of encouragement. It’s hard to believe that the start of the biggest race in the world is taking place on Saturday, August 29. Marc Chavet, the speaker of the Tour de France, will try to do with it. “The work remains the same, we have to give energy, we have to raise the sauce even if there is no respondent opposite”, he says.

Due to health restrictions, the start and finish of the day’s stage will take place in a quasi-closed session. Journalists will be kept at a safe distance, in boxes. The people of Nice still hope to enjoy the party. During this Tour de France, how many will they be on the sides of the road? This is the question asked by those who will be close to them for 3,484 kilometers. The employees of the advertising caravan settled the last details of the Grande Boucle on Saturday morning.

