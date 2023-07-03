The French victor lafay (Cofidis) won the second stage of the Tour de France this Sunday, between Vitoria and San Sebastián, leading the group of favorites one kilometer from the finish.

The British Adam Yates (UAE) retains the leader’s yellow jersey after this second day in the Spanish Basque Country. Lafay, 27, prevailed ahead of two of the main stars of the peloton, the Belgian Wout Van Aert and the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar who, despite all his efforts, failed to catch him.

(You may be interested: Egan Bernal talks about President Gustavo Petro and responds to his critics)

The second stage left a controversy that urgently needs to be reviewed, and it has to do with the presence of tacks on the road.

Punctures on the Tour

was the cyclist Lilian Calmejaneof the Intermarché Circus Wanty, who posted a post-stage video showing how the front wheel of his bike was left by the studs,

“Thank you for this human stupidity. I don’t think I was the only victim of a puncture in the final part of the stage,” said the cyclist angrily.

“With these nonsense we can fall and do a lot of damage,” added the rider.

And he was not the only one affected during the stage. Bingen Fernández, sports manager of Cofidis,) said: “Almost all our cyclists have punctured, all except Victor Lafay and one other”.

For his part, Matt White, Jayco performance director, said: “Someone scattered tacks. I could see between 15 and 20 punctures. Some noticed it immediately and others had to continue with a slow puncture. It is a pity”.



tom pidcockIneos cyclist, was also affected by the tacks.

Merci pour ce genre de connerie humaine… je pense ne pas avoir été le seul victim de crevaison dans le finale… sachez qu’on peut tomber et se faire très mal avec vos conneries bande d’abrutis… 🤬 pic.twitter.com/IoTMolFKgO — Lilian Calmejane (@L_Calmejane) July 2, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news