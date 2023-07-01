Spectacle in the first stage of the Boucle: Pogacar-Vingegaard duel uphill, then the British and the Slovenian celebrate, 3rd, take the 4″ bonus. Mas crashes and retires

Ciro Scognamiglio





@

cirogazzetta

Adam Yates won the first stage of the Tour de France, 182 kilometers with start and finish in Bilbao: this is the 110th edition of the Boucle, which was raced for the first time in 1903. The 30-year-old British member of the Uae-Emirates, in a exciting final, he got the better of his… twin brother Simon, who rides for Jayco-AlUla in the two-man sprint. Naturally Adam Yates, who had finished 4th in the 2016 Tour, is also the first yellow jersey. An historic first time, that of twins in first and second place on the opening day. Third place just a few seconds away for Tadej Pogacar, partner of Adam Yates, who cashed in the 4 seconds bonus just a few seconds behind and rejoiced as if he had won. See also Dia does not forgive: Salernitana tears equal with Bologna at the last assault

SHOW – As predicted, the race was inflamed above all on the Cote de Pike, 2 km at 10 percent (with sections at 20%) strategically placed less than 10 kilometers from the finish line in Bilbao. But already earlier, downhill, there was a crash that hit two men indicated among the favourites: Enric Mas was forced to retire, while Richard Carapaz finished very far behind. On the Cote de Pike, then, there was already the first direct duel between Pogacar and Vingegaard: only Lafay, the Frenchman from Cofidis who was already first in a stage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia, kept their pace uphill. The cards then reshuffled downhill and in the dive towards Bilbao the Yates twins took the advantage who obviously collaborated up to the last kilometer at 4.4% which led to the finish line in Bilbao: there Adam, who took the win 22nd as a pro, he had the best starting point. See also Roland Garros: Martina Trevisan is in the semifinal beating Fernandez in three sets

THE PROGRAM – We continue tomorrow with the second stage, still entirely in Spain: 209 kilometers from Vitoria to San Sebastian. Another moving stage, with in particular the difficulty of the Jaizkibel (fixed point of the San Sebastian Classic) in the final: 8.1 km at 5.3%, ends 17 km from the finish. And to the first three on the pass, 8″, 5″ and 2″ bonuses. On the finish, 10″, 6″ and 4″ always to the first three. The Tour will conclude in Paris on the Champs Elysees on Sunday 23 July.

I ARRIVE: 1. Adam YATES (GB, Uae-Emirates) 182 km in 4.22’49”, average 41.552, abs. 10”; 2. Simon Yates (GB, Jayco-AlUla) at 4”, abb. 6”; 3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo, Uae-Emirates) a 12”, abb. 4”; 4. Pinot (Fra); 5. Woods (Can); 6. Lafay (Fra); 7. Hindley (Aus); 8. Skjelmose (Dan); 9. Vingegaard (Dan); 10. Gaudu (Fra); 11. Van Aert (Bel); 12. Landa (Spa); 13. Rodríguez (Spa); 14. Kelderman (Ola); 23. Bernal (Spa); 35. Ciccone. See also PSG would be seriously considering the sale of Leo Messi and Neymar

CLASSIFICATION: 1. Adam YATES (GB, Uae-Emirates); 2. Simon Yates (GB, Jayco-AlUla) at 8”; 3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo, Uae-Emirates) at 18”; 4. Pinot (Fra) at 22”; 5. Woods (Can); 6. Lafay (Fra); 7. Hindley (Aus); 8. Skjelmose (Dan); 9. Vingegaard (Dan); 10. Gaudu (Fra).

Discover Il Ciclista: the exclusive platform of gazzetta.it, dedicated to practicing cyclists, where you can find routes, equipment, clothing, news on bikes, workouts and expert advice.