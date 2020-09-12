This is a somewhat special edition which therefore requires some adjustments. Due to the health crisis affecting the country, the Tour de France takes place for once in September and not during the summer holidays. A blow for Freddy Bigot, mechanic but above all a fan of cycling. Stuck in his garage where he has to work, he follows the race on the radio but remains deprived of images. “It’s a little frustrating“, he confides.

Some refuse to miss such an event and therefore decide to adapt. A materials company has decided to put its activity on hold for a day so that the 80 employees can enjoy the race together. One way to keep a friendly atmosphere and strengthen ties between staff members. “It’s excellent, it would take one like this every 8 days“, quips an employee.

