He Tour de France will start on the first of July and, 13 days after the flag is lowered in Bilbao (Spain)It’s good to settle the score before the start of the best race in the world.

Despite not having Egan Bernal in his best version and without Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez In the World Tour (WT) circuit, the highest category of cycling on the planet, Colombia continues to hold a privileged place and we are already looking at what can be done on the Tour.

(Gamero speaks out for the controversial ‘play’ of the Millionaires vs. Nacional ball picker) (Luis Díaz changes his shirt: Liverpool will reimburse him for his passage into history)

Letters

Once the teams’ rosters have been confirmed, it is possible to analyze what can happen to the Colombians, who are not many, really.

If we look at what has happened in the season so far and what the performance of the riders has been in the last tests, it must be said that there are five who are going.

🗣️ “It’s the first race, in a long time, in which I’m ahead, in which I can enjoy the race without being in the group” – Egan Bernal prior to the queen stage of the #dauphine pic.twitter.com/pgGAiOFEAY — Camilo Uribe (@camilo_uribe07) June 10, 2023

Bernal and Daniel Martínez (Ineos), Rigoberto Urán (EF) and Sergio Higuita (Bora) are the country’s cyclists who have the best option of racing in France.

One by one



Egan, who is still looking for his best form after the severe accident on January 24, 2022, deserves to join the team, even if he does not fight the competition.

Ineos is not standing well.

The British cast does not have a strong rider to ‘fight’ and fight for the Tour title Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) already Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), the current champion, who are the top favorites.

Bernal has had a good year, according to what he can give. His most important results have been eighth place overall in the Tour of Romandie and the Tour of Hungary.

Photo: Egan Bernal’s Instagram

and in the Criterium Dauphine, The one Vingegaard won, Egan ranked 12th, he was the best Latin American and the second best Ineos cyclist, behind Carlos Rodríguez, who finished ninth.

Ineos has not consolidated a group for the Tour either. Ethan Hayter, which was almost fixed, he fell in the Dauphiné, fractured his clavicle and was left out of any option.

Leader?

And in that order, well Daniel Martinez, That everything indicates will be the first man for Ineos, he has his place on the Tour, although with the idea of ​​looking for a top five or being among the top 10.

The Cundinamarqués won the Tour of the Algarve and one day before the end of the Dauphiné he was sixth overall, but in the last stage he lost 10 minutes and finished in 23rd place, 13 minutes and 30 seconds behind Vingegaard, in a performance that leaves doubts for the Tour, but which does not prevent you from going.

For him, going to the Tour de France will be a good opportunity to ‘pull the nail out’, because last year hopes of a good general were pinned on him, but he got sick and did not comply.

carambola

On the sides of Urán, everything indicates that the Carambola Tour was found.

The 36-year-old cyclist from the Education-EasyPost team will go to help the Ecuadorian Richard Carapazwho is the leader of the group.

in plans Rigoberto Urán The Tour was not there, he went to Italy spinbut he did not start for the tenth stage because he tested positive for covid-19, which cut short his plans.

Once out of the Giro, well, the team devised a way to take it to the Tour, and in the tour of switzerland it was sixth.

Chaves, to the fixed

Stephen Chaves He has had a good season and has earned a place in the Tour, in which he will work with Carapaz.

The man from Bogotá was the National Road Champion, 11th in the Tour of Catalonia12 in the Basque Country and 32 in the Dauphiné.

He already has experience and that is key for his team to achieve the objectives in the race.

Tejada won a place

Harold Tejada He is 26 years old and will play his second Tour, after placing 45th in the 2020 event.

This time, he will have more responsibility, since his tenth place in the tour of switzerland past gives him wings to be taken into account not only to be a gregarious in the team Astana.

Tejada has been 18 in the Tour of San Juan, 20 in the Tour of Oman, 41 in the UAE Tour, 21 in the Tour of Romandie and tenth in Switzerland.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel