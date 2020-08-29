The seaside resort from which the 2020 edition of the Grande Boucle will start, this Saturday, will not be able to benefit from the usual direct economic benefits due to the health protocol. But she hopes to attract tourists for the latter part of the season.

“We are going to have two stages which will sweep the entire territory of the metropolis of Nice and for us it is a worldwide spotlight which is extremely important”, rejoices Denis Zanon, director of the Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolitan Tourist Office, on Friday August 28 on franceinfo, on the eve of the start of the Tour de France from the French Riviera.

franceinfo: The start of the Tour de France from Nice has been delayed. Will the economic impact on the city be less?

Denis zanon : ÉObviously, it has nothing to do with what was initially planned at the end of June. We would have preferred the initial scheme which was Nice’s dream. There, we are no longer in the same mood. And indeed, the impact has been altered by the fact that we’re not on vacation, so it’s a bit complicated. Usually, during an event like that, we have both immediate and significant economic benefits, and the influence brought by the media coverage of this extraordinary event, which is global since we carry out promotional operations in the whole world with the Tour.

Today, we will have fewer direct economic benefits, on the other hand we will still have the same global communication on the whole.Denis zanonto franceinfo

The small surrounding villages [où les spectateurs ne pourront pas se positionner pour voir passer les coureurs] will still be publicized. What is very important is that we are going to have two stages here which will sweep the entire territory of the metropolis and for us it is a global, global spotlight which is extremely important.

Did Nice manage to save its summer tourist season?

The season was not as bad as we initially thought. We were very afraid for a lot of reasons about the positioning of Nice, its organization, the airport which is the second international airport in France after Roissy-Charles de Gaulle, which means that we have 65% of foreign customers in year that come from all over the world. So we still had the French market, which was facing a bloated French supply and we had to pull out our game. So we have been working hard since February, from the start of the crisis, on plans for important communication, on offers, on constant marketing, so that in the end, we actually have a summer season that is better than we thought.

We had French people first from the large south-eastern quarter mainly and Paris. Afterwards, we saw tourists arriving from neighboring countries coming from Belgium, Germany, who are usual customers here in the summer, and then also from Switzerland, who are a loyal clientele and who come by road because air service was extremely disrupted.

Usually Nice relies heavily on the latter part of the season. Do you fear a drop in attendance after the start of the school year this year?

Obviously, we expect a strong contraction. The holidays are over and the markets are completely undecided. We have seen this over the past three days between Germany, Belgium, Switzerland which is closing its borders, Denmark which will close them very soon in the days to come. It is the usual Nice clienteles that are important. The off-season is always important here since the season runs until almost mid-October. The climate makes it always summer so it’s interesting. If we must summarize, from the beginning, this crisis has been experienced almost from day to day, depending on the evolution of the health crisis, depending on the governmental provisions of the different countries and through this very international profile of our customers.

We learn by walking, that is to say that from one week to the next everything changes, markets reopen, close, etc., so we learn as we go. What is very complicated for us because the main characteristic of this crisis is that we have no vision and no perspective. It is the tourism industry that is in this case, it is not specific to Nice. Usually, we are able to make projections. There it is impossible.

