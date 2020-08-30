Even postponed for two months, even with a first stage showered by rain and marked by spectacular falls, the Tour de France remains a celebration. At the passage of the runners, in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) on Saturday, August 29, there were smiles behind the masks. “We don’t know if they need us, but we need them to vibrate a little”, comments a supporter. “It was really spectacular”, describes a fan.

Long suspended, this 107th Tour de France is finally launched. The start of three weeks that everyone hopes will be full of achievements. However, the road could be really long. “The rules for excluding a team from the Tour de France were toughened this morning, at the request of the French authorities”, recalls Gregory Naboulet, journalist France Televisions. Now, if two members of a team test positive for Covid-19, the team will have to leave the Tour de France.

