The Tour de France will take place in France between August 29 and September 20, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Follow all corona-related political developments on the classic bike here in the news ticker.

Tour de France 2020 : The France – Tour finds despite the Coronavirus pandemic * instead of.

: The finds despite the instead of. The Tour de France rises from August 29th to September 20th – start is in Nice , Aim in Paris .

rises from August 29th to September 20th – start is in , Aim in . There is plenty of criticism and concerns about the sporting event corona* – all sport-political developments here in News ticker.

August 28, 4 p.m .: It is now becoming more and more known that there are great doubts in the paddock about whether the Tour de France this year because of corona at all their end point Paris will achieve.

“The concern is there. That hovers over us like the sword of Damocles, that every day can be the last. That’s a shame, “said the German professional cyclist Tony Martin before the start of the classic bike ride in the south of France Nice.

A rejection because of Covid-19 during the Tour of France – it would be a worst-case scenario for the organizers and the teams alike.

Tour de France 2020: Big worries and concerns about Corona

First report from August 27th: In France the number of New corona infections, and yet the Tour de France from August 29th – in front of spectators. A polarizing topic, far beyond the German neighbor.

The 22 teams are shielded in real “bubbles” in the classic bike race, and there is great fear that the insidious Coronavirus gets into the field of drivers and thus endangers the entire sporting event. The fans’ access to the cycling stars is therefore very limited. Yet there are serious concerns about whether everything will go as planned.

Tour de France 2020: The most important facts about the Tour of France

Tour de France 2020 *: From August 29th to September 20th in 21 stages.

From August 29th to September 20th in 21 stages. Start is in Nice on the French Riviera, the destination is in the French capital Paris.

on the French Riviera, the destination is in the French capital Because of the Coronavirus pandemic are up to 2500 corona *-Testing planned for the drivers and the staff.

are up to 2500 planned for the drivers and the staff. In the Tour of France are in demarcated areas despite Covid-19 * up to 5000 spectators allowed.

are in demarcated areas despite up to 5000 spectators allowed. There is criticism from the paddock and from team bosses about the Corona tests.

Even more: the Dutch professional cyclist Tom Dumoulin fears at the 107. Tour de France even Corona infections at the athletes by fans on the roadside. “The message to the audience has to be: wear a mask. That should be mandatory, ”said Dumoulin in Nicewhere a strict Mask requirement prevails.

Tour de France 2020: Corona concerns around the Tour of France

Dumoulin reported two days before the start of the Tour of France at the Cote d’Azur of negative experiences at the Criterium du Dauphine preparatory race.

Specifically: In the start and finish area as well as in the hotels, the security precautions were ideal, he said. “In the mountains I saw a lot of fans without masks. They are very enthusiastic when we drive past them, that’s normal. But that way the virus could get into the peloton, ”said the Jumbo Visma professional.

Does the plan work? Or does it come to Corona chaos? Follow all sport-political developments around the Tour de France here in the news ticker. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network