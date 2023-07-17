A legendary place for an epic duel: Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacartwo inseparable names in this Tour de France, will live a distance duel on Tuesday in the Alpine time trial, with the climb to Domancy, which could have its weight in the general.

The profile of this 16th stage, with the terrible climb of Domancy (2.5km at 9.4%) on the menu, suits both champions well, separated by just 10 seconds in the general classification.

It is difficult to name a favorite between the two colossi, the strongest in the mountains and excellent rollers, and both admit that they like the course “a lot”. “Changes of rhythm work perfectly for me,” says Vingegaard. “He is the type of time trial that I adore,” Pogacar replies. “It’s a time trial for mountaineers,” the layout’s architect, Thierry Gouvenou, told AFP.

“Of course there is Domancy, but also the climb to the Cascade de Coeur shortly after the start. And after Domancy there are still three or four kilometers to climb to the finish line. It’s tough. And it’s also the day after the rest day “, Add.

The schedules

Honor reserved for the Danish yellow jersey, vingegaard He will be the last runner to take the start, at exactly 5:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. in Colombia), just after his Slovenian rival, to face nearly 36 minutes of effort on a route as short (22.4 kilometers) as it is demanding between Passy and Combloux.

Rigoberto Urán: 7:57 a.m.

Egan Bernal: 9:06 a.m.

Harold Tejada: 9:12 a.m.

Pogacar 9:58 am

Vingegaard: 10 a.m.

TV: ESPN

SPORTS AND AFP

