Behind his mask, Julian Alaphilippe is rather relaxed. No race, Monday, September 7, for the Frenchman as well as for the entire Tour de France peloton, resting for a day. But it is an equally decisive step. Since the start of the day, everyone has come to be tested for the coronavirus. Runners, sports directors, technicians … Almost 650 people are concerned.

“I trust my staff, I trust my team. But I fear, like any doctor, the results of tests,” says Dr. Samuel Maraffi, doctor of the BB Hotel – Vital Concept team. The coronavirus epidemic still threatens the smooth running of the Tour. No rider has tested positive before the start. But, since then, the kilometers have followed one another. And, in the mountains, some supporters have forgotten the barrier gestures.

