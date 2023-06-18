He Tour de France will start on the first of July and, 13 days after the flag is lowered in Bilbao (Spain)It’s good to settle the score before the start of the best race in the world.

Despite not having Egan Bernal in his best version and without Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez In the World Tour (WT) circuit, the highest category of cycling on the planet, Colombia continues to hold a privileged place and we are already looking at what can be done on the Tour.

The optioned

The rosters of the teams have not been confirmed, but it is possible to analyze what can happen with the Colombians, that there will not be many of them.

If we look at what has happened in the season so far and what the performance of the riders has been in the last tests, it must be said that there are four who have the best aspirations to go to the Tour.

Bernal and Daniel Martínez (Ineos), Rigoberto Urán (EF) and Sergio Higuita (Bora) are the country’s cyclists who have the best option of racing in France.

One by one



Egan, who is still looking for his best form after the severe accident on January 24, 2022, deserves to join the team, even if he does not fight the competition.

Ineos is not standing well.

The British cast does not have a strong rider to ‘fight’ and fight for the Tour title Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) already Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), the current champion, who are the top favorites.

Bernal has had a good year, according to what he can give. His most important results have been eighth place overall in the Tour of Romandie and the Tour of Hungary.

Photo: Egan Bernal’s Instagram

and in the Criterium Dauphine, The one Vingegaard won, Egan ranked 12th, he was the best Latin American and the second best Ineos cyclist, behind Carlos Rodríguez, who finished ninth.

Ineos has not consolidated a group for the Tour either. Ethan Hayter, which was almost fixed, he fell in the Dauphiné, fractured his clavicle and was left out of any option.

Leader?

And in that order, well Daniel Martinez, That everything indicates will be the first man for Ineos, he has his place on the Tour, although with the idea of ​​looking for a top five or being among the top 10.

The Cundinamarqués won the Tour of the Algarve and one day before the end of the Dauphiné he was sixth overall, but in the last stage he lost 10 minutes and finished in 23rd place, 13 minutes and 30 seconds behind Vingegaard, in a performance that leaves doubts for the Tour, but which does not prevent you from going.

For him, going to the Tour de France will be a good opportunity to ‘pull the nail out’, because last year hopes of a good general were pinned on him, but he got sick and did not comply.

carambola

On the sides of Urán, everything indicates that the Carambola Tour will be found.

The 36-year-old cyclist from the Education-EasyPost team will go to help the Ecuadorian Richard Carapazwho is the leader of the group.

in plans Rigoberto Urán The Tour was not there, he went to Italy spinbut he did not start for the tenth stage because he tested positive for covid-19, which cut short his plans.

Once out of the Giro, well, the team devised a way to take it to the Tour, which is why the tour of switzerlandin which he started for the last stage, a 31 km individual time trial, in seventh place.

baby, the best

Higuita, not a good year ago. He has run into health problems that have kept him from showing what he can do.

However, he won a stage in the Tour of the Basque Country and ranked fifth overall.

Photo: BORA-Hansgrohe / SprintCycling

He has not been doing good races and in the Tour of Switzerland he has dedicated himself to recovering his form for the Tour, a test in which he will help him Jai Hindley to place well in the general.



Sergio Higuita He is the best Colombian in the ranks of the International Cycling Union (UCI), He is 25th with 1,599 points, in that classification led by Pogacar.

