Saturday, July 8, 2023
Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Close


Close

Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard.

Jonas Vingegaard.

The seventh stage was carried out over 169 km.

The cyclist Jasper Phillipsen won the seventh day of the Tour de France, held this Friday between Mont-de-Marsan and Bordeauxof 169 km, in which Jonas Vingageaard defended the lead and Egan Bernal He withstood the strong rhythm and is the best Colombian.

The stage was not so calm, because the lot moved a lot trying to control the breakaways.
classifications

Stage
1. Jasper Philipsen 3 h 46 min 28 sec
2.Mark Cavendish mt
3. Biniam Girmay mt
20. Carlos Rodriguez mt
21. Jai Hindley mt
22. Jonas Vingegaard mt
25. Tadej Pogacar mt
73. Esteban Chaves at 15 seconds

General
1. Jonas Vingegaard 29 h 57 min 12 s
2. Tadej Pogacar at 26 seconds
3. Jai Hindley at 1 min 34 sec
4.Simon Yates at 3 min 14 sec
5. Carlos Rodríguez at 3 min 30 s
6. Adam Yates at 3 min 40 sec
7.David Gaudu at 4 min 03 s
8. Romain bardet at 4 min 43 sec
9.Thomas Pidcock mt
10. Sepp Kuss at 5 min 28 sec

Tags:
