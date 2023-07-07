Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Jonas Vingegaard.
Jonas Vingegaard.
The seventh stage was carried out over 169 km.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The cyclist Jasper Phillipsen won the seventh day of the Tour de France, held this Friday between Mont-de-Marsan and Bordeauxof 169 km, in which Jonas Vingageaard defended the lead and Egan Bernal He withstood the strong rhythm and is the best Colombian.
The stage was not so calm, because the lot moved a lot trying to control the breakaways.
(Video: Luis Díaz and another special moment, this is how he proposed to Geraldine Ponce) (Gerard Piqué and ‘his cross’: revealing evidence, Clara Chía would not be in love)
classifications
Stage
1. Jasper Philipsen 3 h 46 min 28 sec
2.Mark Cavendish mt
3. Biniam Girmay mt
20. Carlos Rodriguez mt
21. Jai Hindley mt
22. Jonas Vingegaard mt
25. Tadej Pogacar mt
73. Esteban Chaves at 15 seconds
General
1. Jonas Vingegaard 29 h 57 min 12 s
2. Tadej Pogacar at 26 seconds
3. Jai Hindley at 1 min 34 sec
4.Simon Yates at 3 min 14 sec
5. Carlos Rodríguez at 3 min 30 s
6. Adam Yates at 3 min 40 sec
7.David Gaudu at 4 min 03 s
8. Romain bardet at 4 min 43 sec
9.Thomas Pidcock mt
10. Sepp Kuss at 5 min 28 sec
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tour #France #classifications #Colombians
Leave a Reply