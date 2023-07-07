Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go

The cyclist Jasper Phillipsen won the seventh day of the Tour de France, held this Friday between Mont-de-Marsan and Bordeauxof 169 km, in which Jonas Vingageaard defended the lead and Egan Bernal He withstood the strong rhythm and is the best Colombian.

The stage was not so calm, because the lot moved a lot trying to control the breakaways.

classifications

Stage

1. Jasper Philipsen 3 h 46 min 28 sec

2.Mark Cavendish mt

3. Biniam Girmay mt

20. Carlos Rodriguez mt

21. Jai Hindley mt

22. Jonas Vingegaard mt

25. Tadej Pogacar mt

73. Esteban Chaves at 15 seconds

General

1. Jonas Vingegaard 29 h 57 min 12 s

2. Tadej Pogacar at 26 seconds

3. Jai Hindley at 1 min 34 sec

4.Simon Yates at 3 min 14 sec

5. Carlos Rodríguez at 3 min 30 s

6. Adam Yates at 3 min 40 sec

7.David Gaudu at 4 min 03 s

8. Romain bardet at 4 min 43 sec

9.Thomas Pidcock mt

10. Sepp Kuss at 5 min 28 sec