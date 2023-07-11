Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go, stage 10

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go, stage 10

Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard during stage 7 of the Tour de France.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Jonas Vingegaard during stage 7 of the Tour de France.

The day took place this Tuesday over 167 kilometers.

bilbao hair won the tenth stage of the Tour de France, that took place this Tuesday between Vulcania and Issoire, 167 kilometers long, in which Jonas Vingegaard continued as leader and Esteban Chavez was highlighted.

classifications

classifications
Stage
1. Pello Bilbao 3 h 52 min 34 s
2. Georg Zimmermann mt
3.Ben O’Connor mt
4. Krist Neilands mt
5. Esteban Chaves mt
21. Jonas Vingegaard mt
22. Jai Hindley mt
27. Tadej Pogacar at 2 min 53 s
36. Adam Yates mt
44. Simon Yates mt
59. Egan Bernal at 3 min 17 sec
80. Daniel Martínez at 10 min 56 s
108. Rigoberto Urán at 16 min 02 s
109. Harold Tejada mt

General
1. Jonas Vingegaard 42 h 33 min 13 sec
2. Tadej Pogacar at 17 seconds
3. Jai Hindley at 2 min 40 sec
4. Carlos Rodríguez at 4 min 22 s
5. Adam Yates at 4 min 39 sec
6. Simon Yates at 4 min 44 sec
7. Pello Bilbao mt.
8. Thomas Pidcock at 5 min 26 sec
9. David Gaudu at 6 min 01 s
10. Sepp Kuss at 6 min 45 sec
30. Egan Bernal at 34 min 56 s
33. Harold Tejada at 38 min 09 s
55. Daniel Martínez at 1 h 10 min 30 s
56. Esteban Chaves at 1 h 10 min 40 s
85. Rigoberto Urán at 1 h 42 min 19 s
