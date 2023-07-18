Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go after stage 16

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The day was 22.4 kilometers, an individual time trial.
Jonas Vingegaard won stage 16 of Tour de France, that took place this Tuesday, a 22.4-kilometre individual time trial, between Passy and Combloux, in which the Dane remains the leader and has the title in his hands, on a Tadej Pogacar sunken.
The fraction was important because of the fight for the general and at the start of the last week of competition.
classifications
Stage
1, Jonas Vingegaard 32 min 36 sec
2. Tadej Pogacar at 1 min 38 s
3. Wout van Aert at 2 min 51 s
4. Pello Bilbao at 2 min 55 s
5. Simon Yates at 2 min 58 sec
6. Remi Cavagna at 3 min 06 sec
7. Adam Yates at 3 min 12 sec
8. Mattias Skjelmose at 3 min 21 sec
9. Mads Pedersen at 3 min 31 sec
10. David Gaudu mt
22. Harold Tejada at 4 min 16 s
127. Rigoberto Urán at 7 min 28 s
135. Egan Bernal at 7 min 41 s
General
1. Jonas Vingegaard 63 h 06 min 53 s
2. Tadej Pogacar at 1 min 48 s
3. Adam Yates at 8 min 52 sec
4. Carlos Rodríguez at 8 min 57 s
5. Jai Hindley at 11 min 15 sec
6. Sepp Kuss at 12 min 56 sec
7. Pello Bilbao at 13 min 06 s
8. Simon Yates at 13 min 46 sec
9. David Gaudu at 17 min 38 s
10. Felix Gall at 18 in 19 sec
28. Harold Tejada at 1 h 36 min 52 s
32. Egan Bernal at 1 h 44 min 17 s
77. Rigoberto Urán at 3 h 07 min 20 s
