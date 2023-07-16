Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go after stage 15

Wout Poels prevailed in stage 15 of the Tour de Francewhich took place this Sunday between Les Gets les Portes du Soleil and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179 kilometers long, while Jonas Vingeraard He is the leader of the race.

The stage did not start in the best way, as there was a massive fall at the start of it, in which the Colombian was Egan Bernal.

classifications

Stage

1. Wout Poels 4 h 40 min 45 s

2. Wout van Aert at 2 min 08 s

15. Rigoberto Urán at 5 min 53 s

16. Tadej Pogacar at 6 min 04 s

17. Jonas Vingegaard mt

18. Adam Yates at 6 min 24 sec

19. Carlos Rodríguez at 6 min 42 s

25. Jai Hindley at 8 min 17 sec

32. Harold Tejada at 11 min 07 s

108. Egan Bernal at 32 min 01 s

General

1. Jonas Vingegaard 62 h 34 min 17 s

2. Tadej Pogacar at 10 seconds

3. Carlos Rodríguez at 5 min 21 s

4. Adam Yates at 5 min 40 sec

5. Jai Hindley at 6 min 38 sec

6. Sepp Kuss at 9 min 16 sec

7. Pello Bilbao at 10 min 11 s

8. Simon Yates at 10 min 48 sec

9. David Gaudú at 14 min 07 s

10. Guillaume Martin at 14 min 18 sec

28. Harold Tejada at 32 min 36 s

32. Egan Bernal at 36 min 36 sec

74. Rigoberto Urán at 2 h 59 min 52 s

