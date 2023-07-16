Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go after stage 15

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.
EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.
The day ended on a high, after 179 km.
Wout Poels prevailed in stage 15 of the Tour de Francewhich took place this Sunday between Les Gets les Portes du Soleil and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179 kilometers long, while Jonas Vingeraard He is the leader of the race.
The stage did not start in the best way, as there was a massive fall at the start of it, in which the Colombian was Egan Bernal.
classifications
Stage
1. Wout Poels 4 h 40 min 45 s
2. Wout van Aert at 2 min 08 s
15. Rigoberto Urán at 5 min 53 s
16. Tadej Pogacar at 6 min 04 s
17. Jonas Vingegaard mt
18. Adam Yates at 6 min 24 sec
19. Carlos Rodríguez at 6 min 42 s
25. Jai Hindley at 8 min 17 sec
32. Harold Tejada at 11 min 07 s
108. Egan Bernal at 32 min 01 s
General
1. Jonas Vingegaard 62 h 34 min 17 s
2. Tadej Pogacar at 10 seconds
3. Carlos Rodríguez at 5 min 21 s
4. Adam Yates at 5 min 40 sec
5. Jai Hindley at 6 min 38 sec
6. Sepp Kuss at 9 min 16 sec
7. Pello Bilbao at 10 min 11 s
8. Simon Yates at 10 min 48 sec
9. David Gaudú at 14 min 07 s
10. Guillaume Martin at 14 min 18 sec
28. Harold Tejada at 32 min 36 s
32. Egan Bernal at 36 min 36 sec
74. Rigoberto Urán at 2 h 59 min 52 s
