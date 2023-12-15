He Colombia Tour 2.1 returns after four long years to Colombian roads for 2024, with the celebration of its fourth edition, which will travel through the departments of Boyacá and Cundinamarca, and will end in Bogotá.

The race will have six stages and will be run from February 6 to 11. It will start in Paipa and end in the National Park, in Bogotá.

Egan Bernal is one of the cyclists confirmed for the fourth edition. The first champion of the Tour Colombia is one of great attractions and looks like he is not going to be the only rider on the team Ineos Grenadiers in the test.

This Friday, several messages from the broker were leaked. Zipaquira with the british Geraint Thomas, champion of Tour de France 2018who revealed that 'he will soon be in Colombia' leaving in the air that he could join the national cycling festival.

“Hello community. Egan, I hope you are well, enjoying riding your bike. I hope to see you in Colombia soon,” Thomas said.

Instantly, Egan asked his fans 'when do you invite Geraint to Colombia?'. It has not been confirmed whether it is a sign that the British champion will be in Tour Colombia 2.1.

Cavendish is the first confirmed figure

The race could not be run in the following three years and now, in 2024, it returns to the calendar with everything. And there is already a first international figure confirmed for the test.

This is the British runner Mark Cavendish the cyclist with the most stage wins in the Tour de France (34, tied with Belgian Eddy Merckx) and road world champion in 2011.

Cavendish will be one of the team's leaders Astana, that will have Colombian Harold Tejada in its ranks for the test. The Englishman sent a message confirming his participation, in a video that was released on the Federation's social networks.

The Kazakh team “chose Colombia to hold a training camp before the start of the season and accepted the invitation of the Colombian Cycling Federation to participate in the most important race in America, which returns to the UCI international calendar in 2024,” says Fedeciclismo in its official announcement.

