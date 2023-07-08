Sensational, Mark Cavendish retires from the Tour de France. And therefore the 38-year-old Briton from Astana won’t be able to beat the record for stage wins which belongs to Eddy Merckz: they are 34 (excluding team time trials). What happened? A trivial fall, in the last part of the group, which involved Cavendish and others (some of his companions, and also Pello Bilbao from Bahrain) when there were 60 kilometers left to go to the finish line in Limoges, eighth stage. Cavendish immediately appeared to be in a lot of pain, giving the impression of having bruised his right collarbone. And he got into a Tour ambulance in tears: we remember that during the Giro d’Italia 2023 Cavendish – 38 years old – had announced that this will be his last season: to understand if now after this unexpected epilogue of the Tour he will change his mind.