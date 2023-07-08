After a fall during the eighth stage of the Tour de France, Britain’s Mark Cavendish was forced to abandon the race, thus ending his cycling career. “The greatest sprinter of all time” announced during the last Giro that he was going to end his career at the end of the season.

It’s the end of a dream for Mark Cavendish. The Briton, who was aiming to break the record for stage victories in the Tour de France that he holds with Eddy Merckx in his last participation, surrendered on Saturday July 8 after a fall, organizers announced.

The 38-year-old sprinter from the Isle of Man fell in the middle of the pack about sixty kilometers from the finish line of this eighth stage, won by Dane Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek).

Holding his right shoulder, the Astana racer climbed into the ambulance with tears in his eyes.

Voted by most of his peers as the greatest sprinter of all time, Cavendish dropped to the ground on a flat and seemingly safe stretch. A paradox for the “Manxman” that so many dangers he has faced during his career in high speed sprints.

Unless he changes his mind, the Briton will not return to the Tour de France since he announced during the last Giro that he would stop his career at the end of the season.

His record of victories in the Grande Boucle will be locked forever at 34 successes, as much as Eddy Merckx, the greatest of all time, also winner of five Tours de France.

The day before in Bordeaux, Cavendish had come very close to breaking the record by charging forward a few dozen meters from the line, before being caught by Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen and finishing second on the stage.

The man with 162 victories then spoke of a “huge disappointment” as he vowed to “try again” on Saturday on a stage that could yet end in a sprint in Limoges.

Very smiling at the start on Saturday in Libourne, he once again confided his desire to make history in the biggest cycling race in the world. But his dream was shattered at kilometer 140.

With AFP original note