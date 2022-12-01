The Tour de France will not end on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in 2024, but in Nice. This has to do with the Olympic Games that will be held in the French capital in two years’ time.

It will be the first time that the Tour de France will not end in Paris. In the 110-year existence of the tour, the Tour finished in the Park de Prince, the Vélodrome Jacques-Anquetil and from 1975 on the Champs-Élysées.

Also special about the 111th edition: the last stage is a time trial for the first time in 35 years. The seasoned cycling fan may remember the last time: Greg LeMond took the yellow jersey from Laurent Fignon in 1989 with a difference of only 8 seconds. The smallest difference in the history of the Tour.

For the city of Nice, the Tour and cycling are anything but unknown. In 1906 riders came already doro the city and in 1981 and 2020 it was the location for the Grand Départ. Since 1933, the well-known stage race Paris-Nice has ended in the coastal town. "Nice is a city that radiates and is known worldwide. The area is beautiful and you have the mountains nearby. The city has a lot to offer cycling champions," said Tour director Christian Prudhomme.

In 2025, the finish of the Tour de France will return to the Champs-Élysées, Prudhomme assured. “We then have something to celebrate, namely the fiftieth edition with a finish there.”

In 2024, the Tour will run from June 29 to July 21. Five days after the last stage, the Games start in Paris.





