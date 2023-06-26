The departure of the Tour de France is now imminent (July 1st this year the departure is from Bilbao, Spain) and the teams officialize the riders in the race. Today reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard’s Jumbo Visma team confirmed the eight riders who will take part in this year’s event. In addition to Vingegaard himself there will be Wout van Aert, Dylan van Baarle, Sepp Kuss, Tiesj Benoot, Christophe Laporte, Nathan Van Hooydonck and Wilco Kelderman. The formation for the Tour de France of the Ineos Grenadiers is also official. Leading the British team will be the Colombian Egan Bernal who returns to the Tour de France and will compete in a grand tour 18 months after the terrible accident in training in which he risked his life. Bernal is the only non-European rider to have won both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour. With him are the Spaniards Carlos Rodriguez, Jonathan Castroviejo and Omar Fraile, the Pole Michal Kwiatkowski, the Colombian Daniel Martinez and the Britons Tom Pidcock and Ben Turner .