In recent days, several environmental mayors have stood out for their positions and decisions concerning, for example, the Tour de France or the Christmas tree. In Bordeaux (Gironde), presenting his guidelines, Mayor Pierre Hurmic declared: “We won’t put dead trees in town squares“. For a city trader,”it’s called fundamentalism ecologism“.

The mayor of Lyon (Rhône), Grégory Doucet, for his part qualified the Tour de France which is due to spend Saturday, September 12 in his city of “macho and polluting date“.”I want the Tour de France to be an opportunity to promote women’s sport, to promote respect for the planet. That’s why I spoke with this vehemence“, he added after the fact. Faced with these statements, the environmental activist Isabelle Saporta dotted the i’s: she does not identify with them.

