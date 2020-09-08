A.On Saturday, Christian Prudhomme adopted the primary stage of the Pyrenees with Prime Minister Jean Castex within the director’s automotive, on Monday night he was the visitor of honor at a cocktail occasion – and on Tuesday in quarantine: of all issues, the highly effective boss of the Tour de France took care of the primary distinguished corona case of the France Tour offered. Nevertheless, all riders survived the check marathon across the first day of relaxation with adverse outcomes.

“After all that is not a very good factor. I hope that Prudhomme has not come into contact with any riders, “stated German tour skilled Simon Geschke, when the information acquired round shortly earlier than the beginning of the eleventh stage on the west of France’s Atlantic coast:” No less than I have not acquired his hand but given. “

The 59-year-old Prudhomme was already on the way in which to quarantine. “I will likely be leaving the tour for eight days. I’ll deal with it as any worker in France must do in such a case, ”stated the director of the tour organizer ASO. At first it was not recognized methods to take care of his contact individuals.

It could hit anybody

Prudhomme has loads of them: the person who has been waving the stage begin on TV for a decade and a half is named a sore thumb. “Prudhomme is all the time in nice demand and amongst most individuals,” stated CCC skilled Geschke: “I’m not stunned that we drivers have been within the bladder and not using a optimistic check.” His Sunweb colleague Nikias Arndt stated: “That too Prudhomme reveals that it could actually hit anybody. We knew that there might have been a optimistic check right here within the bladder as properly. “



Corona safety: He stopped for the drivers. However now tour director Prudhomme has turn into contaminated.

:



Picture: AFP





Whereas Prudhomme lived the just about regular touring life with its social obligations even in Corona instances, the groups have been extraordinarily cautious to remain of their bladder. This was additionally fraught with residual dangers, particularly since crowds of followers got here near the drivers on the Pyrenees climbs.

Self-discipline of the professionals

However the self-discipline of the professionals appears to have been nice sufficient that each one drivers have been allowed to remain within the race. Of the roughly 650 individuals examined within the 22 groups, one worker every from Cofidis, AG2R, Ineos Grenadiers and Mitchelton-Scott gave a optimistic consequence within the first check for the reason that begin in Good (the following is on the second day of relaxation), the 4 individuals left the tour. The scary chaos didn’t materialize.

“For us it is extremely necessary to see that the bubble holds – 90 p.c of the time it goes to Paris,” stated Cologne skilled Nils Politt. The aid was not solely to be seen in him, after all of the measures would have been powerful: Two optimistic exams in a single group – and the whole group would have been out.

“There are clear guidelines. If we needed to go house, that is how it could have been, ”stated Andre Greipel, Politt’s team-mate at Israel Begin-Up Nation. However this manner the system tour might turn into a mannequin. “This can be a sort of check object for the whole sport,” stated Greipel: “Even soccer sees that it’s not inconceivable that there are occasions the place followers are additionally concerned. That is what makes sport. “