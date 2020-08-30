B.In the turbulent overture with Corona worries and a series of falls, France’s favorite Julian Alaphilippe made the Grande Nation cheer for the first time. The world-class driver wrested the yellow jersey from the Norwegian opener Alexander Kristoff with his victory of the day at the 107th Tour de France on Sunday and recalled his triumphant drive from the previous year. Germany’s cycling hope Emanuel Buchmann, who was one of the few winners on the opening weekend without any further scratches or loss of time, was one of the few winners on the opening weekend without any further scratches or loss of time. For his compatriot John Degenkolb, on the other hand, the adventure in the so-called tour bubble is over after a knee injury.

However, the hero of Sunday was Alaphilippe, who started one of his inimitable attacks eleven kilometers from the finish and sprinted a group of three ahead of the Swiss Marc Hirschi from the German Sunweb team and the British Adam Yates as the winner across the finish line on the Promenade des Anglais drove. Similarly, Alaphilippe had triumphed in the third stage a year ago and then wore the yellow jersey 14 times.

Spectacular start

So the tour got off to a spectacular start, as if the circumstances weren’t special enough already. Because of the corona pandemic, those responsible had tightened the measures again. Spectators – of course only with a mask – were allowed to stand on the roadside, but rows of ten as in earlier times were a thing of the past. The start and finish area was also cordoned off on the first two days after the number of infections had risen rapidly in recent days.

Meanwhile, the drivers live in their own tour world. And then Buchmann easily climbed the first mountains of the first category alongside the top favorites around last year’s winner Egan Bernal (Colombia) and Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic (Slovenia). And in other ways, too, last year’s fourth feels better and better two weeks after his bad fall on the Dauphiné tour. “I can hardly feel my back,” said Buchmann.



The 21 stages of the 107th Tour de France.

:



Image: FAZ





Not many colleagues can say that about themselves after the start of a veritable fall chaos. On the “black ice of summer” (“L’Equipe”), riders had hit the ground en masse. The first rain after many weeks of summer had turned the dirty streets, partly covered with an oil film, into an ice rink.

Degenkolb’s doom

That was also Degenkolb’s undoing. Despite “incredible pain”, the 31-year-old struggled to cross the finish line on Saturday, but missed the time limit by a few minutes. The tour organization knew no mercy and stayed with the exclusion. Degenkolb, who was on the plane home on Sunday, could live with it. “It is better for my health to go home,” he said.

After all, the x-rays did not show any fractures, as happened with teammate and ex-world champion Philippe Gilbert, who broke his kneecap and thus made the black day perfect for the Belgian Lotto Soudal team. Co-favorites Thibaut Pinot also got hit. The Frenchman, who has not been particularly fortunate in the past, suffered skin abrasions as well as injuries to his knee and right shoulder and reported “one of the worst days of my career”.

And there was a crash on Sunday too. Dauphiné winner Daniel Martinez fell, as did ex-Giro champion Tom Dumoulin and Buchmann helper Lennard Kämna, who has now been torn to the ground three times.

The subject of falls comes into focus

So the fall issue came back into focus after the Corona worries had overshadowed the start of the tour for days. In response to political pressure, the ASO had to tighten the regulation again, according to which a team will be excluded if two positive corona cases occur within seven days in the entire team, including the environment. Originally, this should only affect the eight drivers on a team.

And what happens if the pandemic in France gets out of hand? “We always have to adapt to the situation and make decisions accordingly,” said Jean-Michel Blanquer, Minister responsible for sport, during his short visit. At the moment, the hypothesis that the tour would be canceled is “very weak,” said Blanquer, adding: “But anything is always possible.”

But that’s not yet an issue. On Monday, the third stage continues over 198 kilometers from Nice to Sisteron. There the sprinters could get a chance to win the day.