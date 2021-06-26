Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick Step) won the inaugural stage of the 108th Tour de France, all ups and downs in the Breton land of 198 km from Brest to Landerneau. The world champion preceded, on the finish line at the top of the Côte de la Fosse aux Loups, the Australian Michael Matthews (Team DSM) of eight seconds with the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo Visma) who won the third coin ahead of a group of about twenty units, including, among others, a perky Vincenzo Nibali (Trek Segafredo). These were the only survivors of a frightening fall that occurred when there were five kilometers to go.

This is the result of a fraction that, if a good morning starts in the morning, anticipates one Great Boucle with a thousand emotions. To make the situation in the race explosive, at minus 50 from the finish, it was a censurable episode. The group was returning on a break away from the start with five riders: Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels), Cristian Rodriguez (Team TotalEnergiés), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché – Wanty Gobert), Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Ide Schelling (Bora – Hansgrohe). Only the latter, Peter Sagan’s Dutch wingman, had remained in advance with an advantage now running out over the platoon pulled by Tony Martin (Team Jumbo Visma).

It was precisely the four-time world champion against the clock who ended up victim of the irresponsible behavior of a fan who, to show the world her artisanal sign, turned her back on the race, ending up overwhelmed by the German and generating a tumble that involved about fifty cyclists. It was mainly another Teutonic who paid the price Jasha Sutterlin (Team DSM), forced to retire, while many others, including Alaphilippe, Colbrelli is Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) were forced to chase.

The world champion, the Wolfpack, perhaps inspired by the name of the final slope, he took control of the situation by imposing a very high pace. A long downhill stretch, from minus 10 to minus 5 on arrival, helped to further increase the pace causing another fall, much more bloody than the first due to the high speed.

Two withdrawals caused by this tumble: Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama-FDJ) and Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels p / b KTM). Few remained in front of the Italian duo of Deceuninck, composed of Davide Ballerini is Mattia Cattaneo, which required a further acceleration. At 2,500 meters from the finish, the world champion replicated Cima Gallisterna’s shot, the one who had given him the rainbow jersey nine months ago.

Only his compatriot tried to fight him Pierre Latour (Team TotalEnergiés) on which the eternal Slovenian duelists were reportedthe Tadej Pogacar (UAE – Team Emirates) e Primoz Roglic. Just when it seemed that this trio could mend the tear, the two sons of the Tricorno decided not to collaborate with each other, allowing themselves to be recovered by the group. The same fate happened to the unfortunate Latour just when Alaphilippe sealed his success, dedicating it to his son Nino, who came into the world 12 days ago.

The results of the men in the standings who have already bid farewell to their hopes of glory are substantial: the duo of Team Movistar, Miguel Angel Lopez and Alejandro Valverde, and the French Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), as well as the grim winner of the Grande Boucle, Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation), who arrived with a delay of a quarter of an hour. Two points of the quartet also got lost along the way Ineos Grenadiers, the winner of the 2020 Giro d’Italia, the English Tao Geoghegan Hart, and the Australian Richie Porte, first of the non-Slovenes in the Tour last year.

It is not certain, however, that this “clarification” is not good for the Anglo – Colombian team which now knows it has to focus on Richard Carapaz and Geraint Thomas. Tomorrow we repeat; indeed, on paper, the fraction is more demanding than today. 183 kilometers of ups and downs will take runners from Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne. In 2018, the last time the Tour arrived there, Tom Dumoulin played the ultimate success on this arrival.