About 900 people entered a health bubble on Friday August 28, on the eve of the start of the Tour de France in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes). For caravanners, the media and the public, it will theoretically be impossible to approach the runners. The fear of the organizers is that a cyclist will contract Covid-19.

The rule is simple. If two cyclists from the same team are ill, the team will be excluded from the Tour de France. It is a feat to launch the biggest race in the world in this health context. Usually, during the big start, thousands of spectators gather in the streets to see the passage of the runners. Saturday, Place Masséna in Nice will be almost empty. Large black panels are placed at the place of the great departure to prevent crowds.

