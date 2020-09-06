In total, “almost 900 people“are affected by these tests. The first results will be known in the evening. Among the cyclists seen this morning, the Frenchman Thibaut Pinot,”closed face“. He announced “a turning point in his career“.”What you have to understand is that rather than dreaming of a yellow jersey that he may never wear, why not take pleasure in winning a stage or wear a white jersey with red polka dots from a best climber.“, analyzes the journalist Grégory Naboulet.

The hope of a French victory now rests on Romain Bardet, 4th in the general classification and 11 seconds from the yellow jersey, and Guillaume Martin, located in 3rd position, just 9 seconds from Adam Yates. “Climbers“, recalls Grégory Naboulet, who should appreciate the day’s mountain stage, between Pau and Laruns (Pyrénées-Atlantiques).

