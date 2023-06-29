The ‘Great Adventure’. This was the name given to the incursion of a Colombian team for the first time in the Tour de Francewho will be 40 years old next July 1st.

That day, 10 first-time cyclists dressed in a white uniform with yellow, blue and red colors on the chest faced the greatest challenge of their careers.

The heroes

directed by Rubén Darío Gómez (RIP) and Martín Emilio Cochise Rodríguez, arrived at the starting line: (today, dedicated to the transport business), Edgar ‘Condorito’ corridor (currentSponsorship Jimenez cycling technician in the municipality of Busbanzá, Boyacá), Alfonso Florez (died at age 40, on April 23, 1992), Cristóbal Pérez (he owns a restaurant), Abelardo Ríos (sells bicycle spare parts), Julio Alberto Rubiano (died on January 8, 2019), Rafael Tolosa ( lives in Spain), Fabio Casas (works in Tunja), Samuel Cabrera (died on March 21, 2022 after being struck by lightning) and Jose Alfonso Lopez (it is transporter), representing the pedaling of the country.

It was the 70th edition of the Tour and the route was 3,809 kilometers, divided into a prologue and 22 stages, some of them 300 kilometers long, something that is not seen today.

Facsimile of the newspaper EL TIEMPO. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

The Colombians were an amateur team, which fought hard fights with the professionals from Europe. Some thought about winning the Tour, but Luis Ocanathe former Spanish runner who advised the coaching staff, ‘came down from the cloud’.

“Who told you that? Get off that cloud. First you have to enter professionalism. They are not going to let an amateur win, she told us; and look, it was true, ”he told TIME Cochise Rodriguez.

Martín Emilio says that a big problem arose, because Ocaña wanted to take over the technical part, give orders and some runners ‘ate story’.

“Flórez followed in his footsteps and that is why the group divided and that hurt us, because each one wanted to make their own career, to appear,” said the DT.

“The uniforms we wore were Castelli brand and we had to cover the logo, because fans were not allowed to wear sponsors.”

None of the country’s 10 seasoned cyclists had ever taken part in a three-week race, and the biggest victory was competing in the Tour.

“We don’t focus. We arrived like five or eight days before the race. We went to recognize the pavé and we did not know what we were going to face. He gave us a peel that land. At night, we arrived at a restaurant very hungry and in the dining room they had their things organized and we did not know how it was. We went in and began to eat everything and they threw the dogs at us, they thought we were thieves,” López said.

The Colombian team in training for the Tour. See also Macron warns of looming energy crisis in Europe Photo: Archive / WEATHER

And he added: “That team was not difficult to choose, it was the best there was at that time. And I think they also talked about who wanted to go, because we knew it was hard, that’s why each of us was asked.”

The goal



There was so much inexperience, the hazing, that there were no plans, the team never had real goals, but many dreams. “We wanted to win a stage, at least that’s what we said, but it didn’t come to pass. They wouldn’t let us move. The Europeans knew that the Colombians climbed very well and controlled us, but we tried to do our best”, said Cochise.

Little was understood about the difference between amateurs and professionals and in that the delegation fell into error.

“We were not professionals, but we made a big mistake that almost cost us until the start of the Tour. The uniforms we wore were from the Castelli brand and we had to cover the logo, because fans were not allowed to wear sponsors”, reported ‘Condorito’.

The first big challenge was the team time trial, of 100 kilometres, between Soissons and Fontaine-au-Pire, won by him Coop-Mercier-Mavic, in which Colombia occupied the last position, at 10 minutes and 38 seconds.

The farewell of the Colombian team in Bogotá. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

“We were very limited with the technical and material part. We almost did that time trial with the same normal bikes, we didn’t have special time trial machines, while the other teams did. That’s why the result,” said Cochise Rodríguez.

But for Colombians the nightmare did not end that day. He did not rest and they had to face the fearsome pavé stage the next day.

The day was celebrated on July 4 and united Valenciennes with Roubaixover 152 kilometers and was won by Rudy MatthijsBut they suffered a lot.

“With twenty kilometers to go, I was the only Colombian in the main field, but I had a puncture. I had to wait for the car that came last. They helped me and when I resumed walking, they opened a door, I collided with it, I fell and I had to get up again, that’s why I lost time,” Corredor recalled.

Heroes Dresses

“We ended up exhausted. That night we arrived exhausted and the next day we

We got up to have breakfast and our whole bodies ached, not to mention our fingers, but the Swiss were next to us and they were also out of breath, that gave us morale,” López said.

“We ate like pigs. They offered us fine food, but we were used to eating bread, meat broth, ribs, and soda, and not salads.”

It was so difficult that the idea was to get out of that hell alive, without falling and without wasting much time, but they did not succeed.

“I weighed 50 kilos and jumped a lot, to the can. The Europeans rode in a ‘car’, because they are big, strong and they took a lot of speed on the cobblestones and left without further setbacks, we didn’t”, commented José Alfonso el ‘Pollo’ López.

Many were the changes. They arrived at the race without knowing anything, almost with their eyes closed and they suffered like damned in a new experience for everyone.

“We ate like pigs. They offered us fine food, but we were used to eating bread, meat broth, ribs and soft drinks and not salads, cheese and good protein, that was not going with us, López added.

Cochise Rodriguez and José A. López celebrating Independence Day during the Tour de France. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

the expected mountain



After the painful came the glorious. Colombia was looking forward to the steep road to move the lot, look for a stage victory and ‘pay’ in some way for the invitation to the race, but it was not as easy as believed. Corredor, who was 20 years old (he was the youngest in the group), and Patrocinio were the ones to launch attacks on the hard climbs.

“The most difficult thing was that the cyclists wanted to attack on the climb and they threw candies at them to keep them from moving. We attacked, but the Europeans wouldn’t let us move,” Cochise clarified.

There was a key stage. On July 11 of that year, the Tour crossed the mythical Tourmalet, the most emblematic climb of the competition, from France.

Photo: Archive / WEATHER

‘Patro’ had the audacity to go for the victory, to look for the stage victory. Jiménez stood on the pedals and got away from the group. The scotch stuck to his wheel robert millera couple of distinguished climbers who devoured those 23 kilometers of ascent of a port that was covered for the first time in 1910 in the Tour.

The fight was not only for partial victory, the famous red seed shirt was at stake, which identifies the leader of the mountain. ‘Patro’ went first and on the way down he was supported by the group. Millar won the fraction, Peter Delgado He was second at six seconds and Jiménez crossed the line of judgment at one minute and 30 seconds, but climbed to the podium as the leader of the mountain, a classification that he lost.

“I have always said that we use force more than intelligence; that killed us.”

“Millar got to my wheel and we battled. I made the mistake of always going to the front, of giving way and I paid for it. I won the Tourmalet, I became the leader of the mountain, but I didn’t have the legs to finish the stage”, said Jiménez.

The fight was frantic; Sponsorship paid for inexperience. Almost alone, he dealt with an imposing Millar and a born climber like Lucien Van Impewho was the champion of the mountains, with the second place of the Colombian, who had 195 points.

“We paid for the hazing, we were inexperienced in those competitions and we suffered. The idea was to find the best place, to do the best possible, but the planning was not the best. I have always said that we use strength more than intelligence; that killed us”, stressed the ‘old Patro’, words that summarize the performance of Colombia in that first Tour.

The best overall was Corredor, 16, 26 min 08 s behind the champion, laurent fignon (RIP). Jiménez was 17th, at 28 min 05 s, and that led them to sign a contract with the Spanish team teak. Flórez, Casas, Tolosa, Rubiano and Pérez did not finish.

40 years have passed since that adventure. They, without a doubt, should be remembered as heroes. They sowed the seed and the fruits were reaped Luis Herrera, Fabio Parra, Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernalthanks to the 10 brave men who led the way in the most emblematic race on the planet.

