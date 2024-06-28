The Tour of France from 2024 starts with a 206-kilometer online stage between Florence and Rimnini, in Italy, with the participation of four Colombian cyclists.

On the starting line will be Egan Bernal (Ineos), Santiago Butrago (Bahrain), Harold Tejada (Astana) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), who will seek to be protagonists.

And in the group of favorites are the current championJonas Vingegaard (Visma), Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates), Primoz Roglic (Bora) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal), who will fight for the title of the best race in the world.

“The Tour will visit four countries (Italy, San Marino, Monaco and France) during the 21 stages of the race, which will have a total of 3,498 kilometers until the finish in Nice on July 21. It will be the 26th edition that the ‘Grande Boucle’ begins abroad and the first in history that the final arrival will not be in Paris, but in Nicea change forced by the celebration of the Olympic Games in the French capital,” says the AFP agency.

And he adds: “Of the 21 stages, there are eight with a flat route, four stages with a hilly route, eight mountain stages, four with a high finish and two individual time trials. In addition, there will be two days of rest.”

Chris Froome He won the competition four times, this year he will not be part of the group of cyclists, but he is clear about what could happen throughout these three weeks of competition.

“If there is anyone who can do it, it is Pogacar. Tadej was able to economize much more in the Giro,” said the British rider about the Slovenian’s options in the event.

In Colombia the race can be followed on two television channels: Canal Caracol HD2 and the Espn and Star + networks.