Kevin Vauquelin wins the second stage of the Tour de France 2024, the 200 km Cesenatico-Bologna. The Frenchman from Arkéa-B&B Hotels wins alone with a 36″ advantage over the Norwegian Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility). The Slovenian from the Uae team Emirates Tadej Pogacar is the new yellow jersey, replacing the Frenchman Romain Bardet (Dsm). Tomorrow is the third stage, starting from Piacenza and arriving in Turin after 230 km.