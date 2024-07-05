Several curious notes were left by the seventh stage of the Tour de Francethe first individual time trial that the Belgian dominated Remco Evenepoel.

Tadej Pogacar remains the leader, he distanced himself by seconds Jonas Vingegaard already Primoz Roglic, his two closest rivals, but lost to Evenepoel, who came close to him in the general classification.

Very curious

But during the race, something important happened. The French rider Julien Bernard was on the stage, he was completing his route, but suddenly he stopped to greet his family, wife and son, who were waiting for him at the side of the road.

Bernard passed by his house, through the town where he was born and from the moment he entered the human funnel he raised his arms and greeted, but the magical moment was when he met his family.

Sanction

“The UCI imposed a fine of 200 CHF on him for “inappropriate behaviour,” the Tour jury of commissaries said.

“I would do it again”, the broker replied when notified.

