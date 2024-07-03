Mark Cavendish made pure history in international cycling by winning stage 5 of the Tour de France and beat Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 victories in the ‘Grande boucle’. Egan Bernal He kept his cool during a long, 177.4-kilometre stage.

The British cyclist took the victory in a dramatic finale with a fall in the final meters. Behind, Tadej Pogacar He decided not to enter the dispute for the stage and was guarded at all times by Jonas Vingegaard and Egan Bernal, who is the best Colombian in the general classification.

Mark Cavendish. Photo:Cesar Melgarejo / THE TIME Share

“I’ve been racing the Tour for 15 years, I know what to do, I know that it’s no use stroking your ego in the peloton, that the best thing is to get through the days as best you can and be at your best at the right time,” said the Astana rider.

“For many people, winning a stage justifies a race and I have so many victories. It’s incredible. I have a lot of respect for this race, for me it’s the most important sporting event in the world. There are two weeks left and I’m going to try to give my all,” said the rider, who thanked the confidence of so many people, in particular his family, who arrived at the Tour on Tuesday, “at the right time.”

Egan completed the task

The cyclist of the Ineos Grenadiers He did not lose sight of the big favourites for the title and always stayed alongside Pogacar and Vingegaard on the stage between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Saint Vulbas.

Bernal He remained among the top 10 in the 111th edition of the Tour de France, after the chaotic stage 4 in which he lost a lot of time in the general classification and lost important ground.

Gaviria escaped an accident

For its part, Fernando Gaviria He was the big Colombian bet in this section of the ‘Grande boucle’, but the Antioquian once again suffered the same problem that he has been experiencing this season.

Egan Bernal is a star in the Tour of Switzerland. Photo:EFE Share

The Movistar rider was very covered in the final sprint and could not get out of the confines to be able to fight for the victory of stage 5. Gaviria was very close to falling at the end after the accident just a few meters from the finish line and was the best of ours by finishing in 11th place.

Rankings

Stage

1. Mark Cavendish 4 h 08 min 46 s

2. Jasper Philipsen mt

3. Alexander Kristoff mt

4. Aranaud de Lie mt

5. Fabio Jakobsen mt

6. Pascal Ackermann mt

7. Arnaud Demare mt

8. Gerben Thijssen mt

9. Biniam Girmay mt

10. Marijn Van der Berg mt

11. Fernando Gaviria mt

36. Tadej Pogacar mt

39. Jonas Vingegaard mt

56. Egan Bernal mt

67. Santiago Buitrago mountain

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 23h 15min 24s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 45 s

3. Jonas Vingegaard at 50s

4. Juan Ayuso at 1 min 10 s

5. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 14 s

6. Carlos Rodriguez at 1 min 16 s

7. Mikel Landa at 1 min 32 s

8. Joao Almeida mt

9. Giulio Ciccone at 3 min 20 s

10. Egan Bernal at 3 min 21 s

15. Santiago Buitrago at 5 min 10 s

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS