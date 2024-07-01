Few times the route of the Tour de France The first few days have a stage with decisive climbs like the one on Tuesday to Galibier, one of the legendary mountain prizes of that country and of world cycling.

The day will be played between Pinerolo and Valloire, of 139 km, in which the first cards will be revealed between the favourites for the title and ideal to find out what conditions it is in Egan Bernal (Ineos).

First task

There is no doubt that the general classification will move. It is led by the Ecuadorian, Richard Carapaz (EF) and This day will serve to further select that classification, so that Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma), Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal) show their candidacy for the title.

The general classification is very young and tight. Until Laurens De Plus, 23rd place, there is a difference of one minute and 11 seconds, so Tuesday’s split will be key to making a difference, even if from the top of Galibier to the finish line there are 19 kilometres on downhill and flat terrain.

Bernal is the Colombian card, he is eighth, 21 seconds behind the leader Carapaz, but his first mission is to help him Carlos Rodriguez, which is 11 with the same difference, to be well placed in the classification.

Today will also be important for the two riders of the Ineos, It would be good to define the roles early on, whether Rodriguez or Bernal will be the leader and he will have the entire group at his service from now on.

The duels

The duel between Pogacar and Vingegaard will be another key point. Knowing the condition of the Dane, who is defending the last two titles in the race after the accident in April at the Vuelta al País Vasco, will be important.

Primoz Roglic will also have a lot to say, as he is the favourite who is losing time, he is 21 seconds behind, but he is a good option to find out what Evenepoel is up to.

The Galibier is a 23-kilometre climb, with an average gradient of between eight and nine percent, which ends at a summit located at an altitude of 2,642 kilometres.

But before that, the stage will have to cross two tough climbs: Sestrieresecond class, and the Col de Montgenèvreanother second category port, to launch into a 19 km descent on flat terrain in search of the goal.