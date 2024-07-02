Tadej Pogacar gave a demonstration of class in the fourth stage of the Tour de Francewhich was played this Tuesday between Pinerolo and Valloire, 139 kilometers, he regained the lead of the race and distanced his rivals for the title.

According to the criteria of

Pogacar launched a strong attack in the final kilometre of the Galibier climb, which was located 19km from the finish line.

Brutal descent

Once he reached the top, the Slovenian rider launched himself into the descent in a tremendous manner and it was there that he made the biggest difference.

When he passed over the top he distanced to Jonas Vingegaardhis greatest enemy, by only 17 seconds, but at the finish the difference was 6 seconds.

“Before this stage I already had a lot of confidence, but now I have even more, we have to continue on this path,” said the runner.

He added: “We are not working to tire him out, but when you are in a good moment you have to take advantage. I am much better than last year. We are going to continue on this path, although there is still a long way to go.”

Pogacar distance in the general classification to Remco Evenepoel por 45 seconds, Vingegaard is 50 seconds ahead already Primoz Roglic he’s already put in one minute and 14 seconds.

“The Tour is not over, but from today we can see better where everyone is. “Although it is true that a cyclist can have a bad day. I have seen Vingegaard in excellent condition,” he said.

The incredible thing was the way he went down. Pogacar gave it his all and even pushed himself to the limit in the tight corners, as this video shows.