Tadej Pogacar won the day of this Tuesday of Tour de France 2024, disputed between Pinerolo and Valloire, 139 kilometers, in which the Slovenian regained the lead and Egan Bernal (Ineos) remains the best Colombian overall.

The day was eventful, especially on the climb to Galibier, which set the tone for a special day for the riders, who were looking to save the day.

Hard attack

Richard Carapaz (EF), The leader was unable to defend his yellow jersey after the strong pace and attacks from the big favourites for the title, who were in charge of moving the peloton.

The breakaway appeared in the first kilometers and included riders like Julien Bernard, Bruno Almirail, David Gaudu, Romain Gregoire, Valentin Madouas, Mathieu va der Poel, Oier Lazkano, Raul Garcia Pena, Cristian Rodriguez, Warren Barguil, Alexey Lutsenko, among others.

The breakaway managed to overcome the first two mountain passes, both of them second category, with a good lead, but when they began to ascend the Galibier the clock showed two minutes and 15 seconds.

The runners ofl UAE Emirates pThey used a strong pace on the climb, seeking to wear down their opponents, but Jonas Vingegaard (Visma) was very attentive, as well as Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal).

Bernal was another of the cyclists who was attentive to the movements, especially those of the leader of the Ineos team, Carlos Rodríguez.

Halfway up the Galibier, Lazcano was the first to move from the breakaway group, while riders in the main group began to fall behind.

There were eight kilometres left to reach the top of the last climb of the day and the leader’s group reached the front of the race, shattering the objectives of those at the front. Simon Yates stayed, at the same time Carapaz gave in with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain).

Strong rhythm

The UAE’s performance on the climb was brutal, leaving Carapaz and Enric Mas in trouble, who lost metres on that tough stretch. Bernal was doing well, while Rodríguez also did not have a good moment.

Team UAE's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 2nd stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race

The hellish pace of Pogacar and his boys put Bernal in trouble. Geraint Thomas and the only Ineos rider to hold on was Rodriguez. Vingegaard, Roglic and Remco remained in the small group.

Pogacar launched the expected attack a kilometre from the summit of the Galibier, but Vingegaard caught up with him. The Slovenian rider crossed the mountain prize first and the Dane crossed seconds later.

Pogacar gained the bonus seconds and headed downhill, followed by a Vingegaard who responded when his enemy attacked.

Egan Bernal and the ascent of Galibier

Further back were Roglic and Evenepoel, who were also unable to withstand the blow dealt to them by Pogacar, the new leader of the competition.

On the descent the gap between the leader and Vingegaard was just 17 seconds, while further behind were Roglic, Evenepoel, Rodríguez and Egan Bernal himself.

Juan Ayuso, Roglic, Remco and Rodríguez caught up with Vingegaard four kilometres from the finish. At that point in the stage, Pogacar was already 34 seconds ahead of them.

There is no doubt that Pogacar had a great stage, gaining more than 30 seconds on his rivals in a fight that will be sensational from now on.

This Wednesday the fifth stage will take place between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Saint Vulbas, of 177 kilometers.

