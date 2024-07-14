On a sensational mountain day, Tadej Pogacar won stage 15 of the Tour de France, which took place this Sunday between Loudenvielle and Plateau de Beille, 197 kilometers, and increased differences in the general classification, while Santiago Buitrago He is still the best Colombian.

The section had five mountain prizes, the last of which was at the finish line and out of category, which meant that the classification underwent modifications.

Stage of excitement

The excitement came on the final climb after the Visma team of Jonas Vingegaard was forced to attack, taking time away from the solid leader.

The breakaway was launched and had high-level riders such as Laurens de Plus, Jai Hindley, Ríchard Carapaz, Enric Mas, and Tobias Johannsessen, who came to have a difference of more than three minutes.

As the final climb picked up pace, the main group closed the gap and was now under two minutes. Buitrago, 12 km from the finish, remained in the group and had a chance of moving up in the general classification.

The attacks

The strong passage of Visma left a comeback in the group and greatly reduced the difference with the leaders. Go ahead, Mas launched his attack 11 km from the finish. Buitrago was left behind, he could not keep up with that pace.

A tremendous pass by Visma, which left Carlos Rodríguez, fifth in the general classification, and Joao Almeida, one of the leader’s lieutenants, in a bad position. Carapaz took the lead with a strong pass and Mas tried to go after him.

Vingegaard exploded into the small group at 11km and the only one who followed him was the leader. Evenepoel paid dearly for that sudden change and was left behind.

The Dane and the Slovenian quickly caught up with the breakaway riders and took the lead, going for the win and the fight for second place on a long climb, fraught with difficulties.

Pogacar, more than enough

It was impressive what Vingegaard and Pogacar did in this stage. A tremendous move, they left their rivals behind, made them look small and the leader launched his attack at 5.2 kilometres.

In just two kilometres, Pogacar put 24 seconds on Vingegaard, so at this point in the race everything was settled.

The Tour will have its second rest day on Monday and will resume on Tuesday with the 188-kilometre Gruissan-Nîmes stage.