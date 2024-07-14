Der Däne, Tour-Sieger der vergangenen beiden Jahre, war als Zweiter auf dem Plateau angekommen und musste sich dennoch wie ein Verlierer fühlen. Tadej Pogacar, der Mann in Gelb, der schon tags zuvor die erste schwere Pyrenäenetappe gewonnen und ihm 39 Sekunden abgenommen hatte, legte am französischen Nationalfeiertag noch einmal nach.

Nur der Frontman ist noch da

Sein Vorsprung diesmal: 1:08 Minuten. In der Summe der Gesamtwertung liegt er jetzt 3:09 Minuten vor dem Zweiten Vingegaard und 5:19 Minuten vor dem Dritten Remco Evenepoel. Das sind enorme Abstände auf diesem Niveau. Pogacar ist eine Klasse für sich.

Wenn man sich ein Radrennen wie ein Rockkonzert vorstellt, dann haben sich gerade der Schlagzeuger und der Gitarrist von der Bühne verabschiedet und nur der Frontman ist noch da. Eine One-Man-Show. Pogacar, der 25 Jahre alte slowenische Ausnahmefahrer vom Team UAE, ist auf dem besten Weg, nach dem Giro d’Italia auch die Frankreich-Rundfahrt zu gewinnen. Ein Double der fast unmöglichen Art.

The 15th stage on Sunday covered almost 200 kilometers and 4,850 meters of altitude. Before the extremely tough final climb to the Plateau de Beille, the riders had to cross four first-category mountains in high summer temperatures. What was surprising was that Vingegaard’s team Visma-Lease a Bike set a murderous pace and stayed in the lead right up to the final climb.

An unprecedented feat of strength, the purpose of which was not clear. “They decided to control the race and ride at a high pace on the climbs,” said Pogacar, “but I was never worried, I stayed calm.”

“I was also at my limit at times”

Vingegaard and his team had launched a major attack that day, just like last year on the Galibier, when they combined forces to wear Pogacar down and finally left him behind. But this time Pogacar didn’t let himself be fooled. When Vingegaard said goodbye to his last helper and rode away from the small group of favorites ten kilometers from the finish, Pogacar stayed on his rear wheel.

“I was at my limit at times, but when he tried to leave me behind for the last time, I saw that he didn’t have the legs anymore. So I set off. It was a really tough finale.” In the final kilometers, Pogacar was in his own league again. When asked about the lead of more than three minutes, he said: “It’s looking good now, it’s a comfortable lead, but we can’t let up, we have to show the mentality that has brought us this far in the third week too.”

The 14th stage, the first climbing festival in the Pyrenees on Saturday, was already a Pogacar spectacle. With the legendary 2115 meter high Tourmalet and the mountain finish in the ski resort of Pla d’Adet, the riders had to overcome enormous obstacles. On the last climb, when the group of favorites rolled along quickly and as if glued together, it was Pogacar who broke the deadlock. He had his strong helper on the mountain, the Briton Adam Yates, who led the group, attack just eight kilometers from the finish.

“I actually wanted to keep the pace in the group high as usual,” Yates said later. “When Tadej told me to attack, I didn’t know what he was planning.” But Yates did as he was told. He stormed away, creating a gap. After four kilometers it was clear what was going to happen. Pogacar himself broke away from the group with a powerful sprint and docked onto Yates’ rear wheel.

He took a deep breath over the next 500 metres and when he felt that Yates was at the end of his strength and couldn’t help him, he stormed off alone. Vingegaard and Evenepoel chased after him, but Pogacar didn’t let himself get away on the way to the summit. It was his 13th Tour stage win. Then it was time for some sleep. And the 14th followed immediately.