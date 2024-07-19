XX won stage 19 of the Tour de France, which was held this Friday between Embrune and Isola 2000, 144 kilometers, while Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain) remains the best Colombian in the general classification.

Tadej Pogacar He remains the leader of the competition, after the strategy drawn up by the UAE Emirates team, which allowed the Slovenian rider to increase his difference over Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel.

Stage

1. Tadej Pogacar 4h 04m 03s

2. Matteo Jorgenson at 21 s

3. Simon Yates at 40s

5. Remco Evenepoel at 1 min 42 s

6. Jonas Vingegaard mt

14. Santiago Buitrago at 4 min 11 a

28. Egan Bernal at 17 min 24 s

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 78h 49m 20s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 5 min 03 s

3. Remco Evenepoel at 7 min 01 s

4. Joao Almeida at 15 min 07s

5. Mikel Landa at 15 min 34 s

6. Carlos Rodríguez at 17 min 36 s

7. Adam Yates 19 min 18 s

8. Derek Gee at 21 min 52 s

9. Matteo Jorgenson at 22 min 43 s

10. Giulio Ciccone at 22 min 46 sec

11. Santiago Buitrago at 22 min 56 s

22. Egan Bernal at 1 hour 20 minutes 55 seconds