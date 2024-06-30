The Colombians Harold Tejada (Astana) and Egan Bernal (Ineos) were protagonists of an explosive second stage of the Tour de France, which took place between Cesenatico and Bolognaof 199 kilometers, in which the victory went to Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea).

According to the criteria of

In the ‘other battle’ of the title candidates, Tadej Pogacar, new leader, and Jonas Vingegaard They were the artists of the day and reached the finish line ahead of a group that could not keep up with them when they launched their attack.

Harsh attacks

Tejada got into a breakaway with Quentin Pacher, Axel Laurance, Kevin Vauquelin, Cristian Rodríguez,

and Jona Abrahamsen, who managed to surpass the seven-minute difference.

The key of the day was the ascent to sanctuary of San Luca, place where the escapees moved and back in the main group, in which the leader was riding, Romain Bardet, Movements by Jonas Vingegaard’s Visma team were also presented.

On that climb, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) was alone, so Vingegaard put his teammates to work, but in the end little happened, because the Slovenian rider defended himself.

The group tried to reduce the difference in the final kilometers, when the team’s riders DSM, from Bardet, they tried to shorten the distance so that the yellow jersey would not be lost.

Vauquelin, Arkea’s runner, was the one who hit the first blow on the second ascent towards Sanctuary, he left his escape companions behind and went in search of victory, which was 11 kilometers away.

Attacks and attacks

At that point in the competition, the group was 3 minutes and 48 seconds behind, which clearly indicated that they had a good lead for victory.

The others who were escaped passed by that summit in the sanctuary at only 47 seconds, but Vauquelin almost put the victory in his pocket at that point in the stage.

Arkea – B&B Hotels team’s French rider Kevin Vauquelin cycles to the finish line to win the 2nd stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 199 km between Cesenatico and Bologna, in Italy, on June 30, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) Photo:AFP Share

The group passed on that final climb and Pogacar launched his strong attack and took off on the descent, although his rivals followed closely. Vingegaard stuck to his wheel and the two stars of current cycling tore apart the group in which Egan Bernal survived.

Pogacar and Vingegaard took over, normal, the idea was to make differences from other opponents like Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal)who could not keep up.

Tejada entered the stage fifth and Bernal arrived in Roglic’s group, alongside his teammate Ineos. Carlos Rodríguez, and with Bardet.

The third stage, 230 kilometres long and with three minor mountain passes, will be held on Monday between Piacenza and Turin.

Rankings

Stage

1- Kevin Vauquelin 4 h 43 min 42 s

2. Jonas Abrahamsen at 11 s

5. Harold Tejada at 49 seconds

10. Richard Carapaz at 2 min 21 s

12. Remco Evenepoel mt

13. Jonas Vingegaard mt

14. Tadej Pogacar mt

19. Carlos Rodriguez at 2 min 42 s

20. Enric Mas mt

22. Romain Bardet mt

23. Egan Bernal mt

27. Primoz Roglic mt

32. Adam Yates mt

35. Santiago Buitrago at 3 min 32 s

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 9h 53min 30s

2. Remco Evenepoel mt

3. Jonas Vingegaard mt

4. Richard Carapaz mt

5. Romain Bardet at 6 s

6. Maxim van Gils at 21s

7. Egan Bernal mt

11. Enric Mas mt

13. Carlos Rodriguez mt

19. Primoz Roglic mt

23. Adam Yates mt

26. Santiago Buitrago at 1 min 11 s